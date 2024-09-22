Chetu Showcases the Latest Ai Mortgage Solutions at the Five Star 2024 Conference in Dallas
Global Software Solutions Company Shows How Custom AI Platforms Streamline the Mortgage Process for Consumers and Professionals
Sunrise, FL, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, is set to highlight the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in the lending industry at the Five Star 2024 Conference, the nation’s premier mortgage event, in Dallas from Sept. 24-26.
“Chetu is at the forefront of developing AI solutions for mortgage institutions,” said Kuldeep Saxena, Technical Project Manager, who oversees Mortgage and Lending projects at Chetu. “Our AI-powered mortgage software solutions address all aspects of the lending industry, from credit scoring, risk assessment, and fraud detection to chatbots, predictive analytics, and personalized loan recommendations.
“AI is streamlining the mortgage process, creating a more enjoyable experience for the buyer and reducing the risk for the lender,” added Saxena, who has more than 15 years of IT software experience. “Chetu, which creates custom mortgage software solutions and customizes various systems, is also a strategic partnership with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, an industry-leading digital mortgage platform. This partnership allows Chetu to provide custom development and support services for clients who use this system.”
Visit booth no. 6 to learn more about the latest mortgage technology trends from Kuldeep Saxena and the Chetu team.
To request a consultation or for more information, please visit Chetu’s Mortgage and Lending Solutions Page.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282
