Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Amazingly Magical Stories," is a Thrilling Assortment of Riveting Fantasy Tales Designed to Captivate Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Amazingly Magical Stories” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is a delightful anthology of imaginative stories that will captivate young minds as readers are transported to a world brimming with adventures of all sorts, featuring classic fantasy creatures such as dragons, trolls, unicorns, fairies, and more.
Ottawa, OH, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kaufman, a loving grandfather who lives in Northwest Ohio with his wife, Shelly, and enjoys creating stories for children, has completed his new book, “Amazingly Magical Stories”: a brilliant collection of short stories designed for young readers that will introduce audiences to a host of mystical characters, including dragons and unicorns, each brought to life through vivid narratives designed to ignite the imagination.
In “Amazingly Magical Stories,” readers will find themselves transported to a world of magic and adventure, where imaginations can run free and mythical creatures of all kinds can be found. From daring dragon adventures to enchanting encounters with unicorns, these stories are crafted to stimulate young minds and encourage a love for storytelling.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman’s engaging series will invite readers to embark on whimsical journeys filled with bravery, friendship, and the thrill of discovery. With its vibrant illustrations and heartwarming narratives, “Amazingly Magical Stories” expertly blends fantasy with moral lessons and the joy of exploration, promising to become a treasured addition to any child’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Amazingly Magical Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
