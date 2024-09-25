Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Amazingly Magical Stories," is a Thrilling Assortment of Riveting Fantasy Tales Designed to Captivate Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Amazingly Magical Stories” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is a delightful anthology of imaginative stories that will captivate young minds as readers are transported to a world brimming with adventures of all sorts, featuring classic fantasy creatures such as dragons, trolls, unicorns, fairies, and more.