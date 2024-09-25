Joe U. Umo's New Book, "Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy," Addresses New Solutions to Poverty in Africa
“Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy” from Page Publishing: Author: Joe U. Umo. calls out unemployment as a major cause of poverty and sees both of them as twins representing two sides of the same bad coin. Innovative policies incorporated in the Flagship elements, offer a game-changing solution that avoids past policy failures in this area.
Plainfield, NJ, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joe U. Umo, a former professor of economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Nigeria, has completed his new book, “Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy”: This is an in-depth work that proposes an innovative strategy aimed at addressing simultaneously, mass unemployment and mass poverty in Nigeria in particular and Africa more generally. Given the several social vices that both unemployment poverty have caused this new strategy essentially means killing several "birds with one stone."
The Author, Joe U. Umo earned a BS in economics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria; an MA in economics at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, USA; and a PhD at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA. He has taught economics at all levels in several universities including University of Lagos (UNILAG); Indiana University, Bloomington; South Carolina State University Orangeburg, South Carolina; University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria; and University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
Umo has published extensively on development and human capital economic issues in refereed national and international journals. His books include “Economics: An African Perspective,” 1986, 2007; “Economic Transformation Through National Planning,” ed., 1992; “Employment Generation in Nigeria,” ed., 1990; “Towards Full Employment Strategy in Nigeria,” ed., 1996; “Practical Microeconomic Analysis in African Context,” 2008; and “Escaping Poverty in Africa: A Perspective on Strategic Agenda for Nigeria,” 2012.
Professor Umo served as executive secretary of the National Manpower Board in Nigeria (1992–1998) and ILO’s senior employment and poverty expert, in Addis Ababa (1998–2001). He also served as commissioner of industries and cooperatives in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria (1991). Umo had been a recipient of several scholarships in his academic career.
Professor Umo served as the president of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) from 2007 to 2008. He was made the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by the Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) in 2018.
In the Preface to this book, Umo writes, “Ever since my book, ‘Escaping Poverty in Africa: A Perspective on Strategic Agenda for Nigeria,’ made its debut in 2012, a lot has happened in both the size and trend in the growth of poverty and its twin—unemployment. Yet not much has happened in the poverty-unemployment fighting front. The first observation in this respect is that although a decline in global poverty has taken place since the beginning of this millennium, rates of declines have been very slow. The second is that poverty in some specific countries, especially in the Africa region, has grown exponentially. The third is that the COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly worsened poverty growth, especially in countries that were least prepared for such an emergency. In spite of all the changes, in both and size and trend, there has been no discernible change in poverty-fighting strategy over the last ten years, especially in African countries.”
The book sets out to address, among other observed policy deficits, the above challenging issues using a package of innovative policy elements contained in the ‘Flagship Strategy’ Published by Page Publishing, Umo’s book presents an innovative framework distinctly different from the failed extant approaches for tackling the stubborn crises of unemployment and poverty in the continent. The book’s debut is timely, especially in Nigeria, now experiencing unprecedented challenges of mass unemployment and poverty both of which underpin the various existential social vices the country is facing.
Readers, especially students, policy makers and politicians who wish to have a refreshing experience from this distinctive work can purchase “Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The Author, Joe U. Umo earned a BS in economics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria; an MA in economics at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, USA; and a PhD at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA. He has taught economics at all levels in several universities including University of Lagos (UNILAG); Indiana University, Bloomington; South Carolina State University Orangeburg, South Carolina; University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria; and University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
Umo has published extensively on development and human capital economic issues in refereed national and international journals. His books include “Economics: An African Perspective,” 1986, 2007; “Economic Transformation Through National Planning,” ed., 1992; “Employment Generation in Nigeria,” ed., 1990; “Towards Full Employment Strategy in Nigeria,” ed., 1996; “Practical Microeconomic Analysis in African Context,” 2008; and “Escaping Poverty in Africa: A Perspective on Strategic Agenda for Nigeria,” 2012.
Professor Umo served as executive secretary of the National Manpower Board in Nigeria (1992–1998) and ILO’s senior employment and poverty expert, in Addis Ababa (1998–2001). He also served as commissioner of industries and cooperatives in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria (1991). Umo had been a recipient of several scholarships in his academic career.
Professor Umo served as the president of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) from 2007 to 2008. He was made the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by the Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) in 2018.
In the Preface to this book, Umo writes, “Ever since my book, ‘Escaping Poverty in Africa: A Perspective on Strategic Agenda for Nigeria,’ made its debut in 2012, a lot has happened in both the size and trend in the growth of poverty and its twin—unemployment. Yet not much has happened in the poverty-unemployment fighting front. The first observation in this respect is that although a decline in global poverty has taken place since the beginning of this millennium, rates of declines have been very slow. The second is that poverty in some specific countries, especially in the Africa region, has grown exponentially. The third is that the COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly worsened poverty growth, especially in countries that were least prepared for such an emergency. In spite of all the changes, in both and size and trend, there has been no discernible change in poverty-fighting strategy over the last ten years, especially in African countries.”
The book sets out to address, among other observed policy deficits, the above challenging issues using a package of innovative policy elements contained in the ‘Flagship Strategy’ Published by Page Publishing, Umo’s book presents an innovative framework distinctly different from the failed extant approaches for tackling the stubborn crises of unemployment and poverty in the continent. The book’s debut is timely, especially in Nigeria, now experiencing unprecedented challenges of mass unemployment and poverty both of which underpin the various existential social vices the country is facing.
Readers, especially students, policy makers and politicians who wish to have a refreshing experience from this distinctive work can purchase “Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories