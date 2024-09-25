Joe U. Umo's New Book, "Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy," Addresses New Solutions to Poverty in Africa

“Escaping Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Flagship Strategy” from Page Publishing: Author: Joe U. Umo. calls out unemployment as a major cause of poverty and sees both of them as twins representing two sides of the same bad coin. Innovative policies incorporated in the Flagship elements, offer a game-changing solution that avoids past policy failures in this area.