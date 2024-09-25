Author Terese Neely Pottinger’s New Book, "Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration," Encourages Readers to Find Their Purpose

Recent release “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration” from Page Publishing author Terese Neely Pottinger is a series of stories that have brought wisdom and inspiration front and center for the author from the life lessons she has gained through her experiences.