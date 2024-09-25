Author Terese Neely Pottinger’s New Book, "Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration," Encourages Readers to Find Their Purpose
Recent release “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration” from Page Publishing author Terese Neely Pottinger is a series of stories that have brought wisdom and inspiration front and center for the author from the life lessons she has gained through her experiences.
McCormick, SC, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terese Neely Pottinger, an author residing with her husband in McCormick, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration”: a thought-provoking work that offers guidance for readers seeking their true purpose in life.
Author Terese Neely Pottinger’s purpose is to shine her light, enabling others to discover their paths. For a long time, though, she resisted this calling. Her understanding that God is not the judgmental being she was raised with but is all love inspired her to explore spirituality in a more authentic, broader context.
She began to study the work of spiritual teachers, like Eckhart Tolle, Caroline Myss and Ernest Holmes and practicing yoga and meditation. They aligned with her belief that people, nature, and the universe are all connected.
In October 2021, Pottinger learned about Medium, a website for writers, and how people of all ages made genuine connections through their writing. In January 2022, after reading many stories, she published her first one titled, “Cancer: A Positive Teacher.”
Today, she is part of a community of writers on Medium. She shares the wealth of personal stories she’s written over the years and responds to others whose stories connect with the truth of who she is. They are like-minded people sharing sincerity and honesty through their writings. They honor each other’s work in gratitude and genuine support.
This book represents a collection of personal stories, pulled from Medium, that significantly shaped who she is today.
Pottinger writes, “There are only two kinds of energy in the world: love and fear. Everything stems from either one, like branches on the trees that flow up and out and never cease. Both drive people to do either fantastic, incredible things or despicable, horrible things. We choose in every moment, unconsciously or consciously, to do one or the other. It is seen in every corner of the world and has been going on since the beginning of time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terese Neely Pottinger’s empowering work reminds readers that they are not alone and offers wisdom for readers looking to discover what drives them in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Terese Neely Pottinger’s purpose is to shine her light, enabling others to discover their paths. For a long time, though, she resisted this calling. Her understanding that God is not the judgmental being she was raised with but is all love inspired her to explore spirituality in a more authentic, broader context.
She began to study the work of spiritual teachers, like Eckhart Tolle, Caroline Myss and Ernest Holmes and practicing yoga and meditation. They aligned with her belief that people, nature, and the universe are all connected.
In October 2021, Pottinger learned about Medium, a website for writers, and how people of all ages made genuine connections through their writing. In January 2022, after reading many stories, she published her first one titled, “Cancer: A Positive Teacher.”
Today, she is part of a community of writers on Medium. She shares the wealth of personal stories she’s written over the years and responds to others whose stories connect with the truth of who she is. They are like-minded people sharing sincerity and honesty through their writings. They honor each other’s work in gratitude and genuine support.
This book represents a collection of personal stories, pulled from Medium, that significantly shaped who she is today.
Pottinger writes, “There are only two kinds of energy in the world: love and fear. Everything stems from either one, like branches on the trees that flow up and out and never cease. Both drive people to do either fantastic, incredible things or despicable, horrible things. We choose in every moment, unconsciously or consciously, to do one or the other. It is seen in every corner of the world and has been going on since the beginning of time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terese Neely Pottinger’s empowering work reminds readers that they are not alone and offers wisdom for readers looking to discover what drives them in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Birth of a Jewel: Stories of Wisdom and Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories