Author Teejay Frazier’s New Book, "His Bargain Wife," Follows a Woman Whose Life Takes a Surprising Journey When She Receives an Unexpected Offer from Her New Employer

Recent release “His Bargain Wife” from Page Publishing author Teejay Frazier introduces Jennifer, who moves to a new town and discovers she is pregnant by her ex. When she tells her new employer of her condition, he offers to marry her.