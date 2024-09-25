Author Teejay Frazier’s New Book, "His Bargain Wife," Follows a Woman Whose Life Takes a Surprising Journey When She Receives an Unexpected Offer from Her New Employer
Recent release “His Bargain Wife” from Page Publishing author Teejay Frazier introduces Jennifer, who moves to a new town and discovers she is pregnant by her ex. When she tells her new employer of her condition, he offers to marry her.
New York, NY, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Teejay Frazier, who was born and raised in the heartland of the United States, has completed her new book, “His Bargain Wife”: a twisty novel that takes readers along as Jennifer navigates her new life. She finds herself in a whirlwind marriage with her new employer, who is willing to step in as the father of her baby.
Author Teejay Frazier and her husband, Wesley, raised a son and a daughter. They have traveled on vacations with all of them.
Frazier has several hobbies; most she learned from her grandmother. She has taught several classes in quilting. She has also taught classes in knitting, crocheting, and other hobbies she has. She was a quilting judge at her state fair for several years. She finally gave up her quilting to do her writing. Frazier has knitted sweaters for her daughter to wear to school. Currently, however, she is knitting caps, booties, and sweater jackets for the babies at her local hospital.
Frazier says that when she writes, sometimes, the characters take on a life of their own. A lot of times, she is surprised at the twists they make.
Frazier writes, “I sat around the motel room for two days, waiting for a reply to all the résumés I sent out. By the end of the second day, I was getting antsy. I needed to get out for the evening. I remembered a place a couple of blocks away that was having a karaoke night. I thought it was tonight. I would go. If there weren’t a lot of people there, I just might get up and sing. It was a thing I liked to do before I moved. I had been told several times that I had a good voice. It might be fun. Besides, no one was going to reply so late in the evening.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teejay Frazier’s creative tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they learn each new layer of the plot. When Jennifer’s new husband, Dwight, reveals he is just shy of being a billionaire, she has no idea what’s in store.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “His Bargain Wife” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
