Shamari Benton Joins Big Onion Hospitality as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth and Expansion

Big Onion Hospitality has appointed Shamari Benton as its Chief Financial Officer to lead the company’s financial strategy and drive growth initiatives. Benton, formerly with Real Good Foods Co., brings extensive experience in capital raising and financial planning. CEO Arthur Holmer commended Benton’s leadership as the company focuses on expanding its restaurant operations and scaling its real estate portfolio. Founded in 2011, Big Onion operates a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands.