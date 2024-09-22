QNAP Introduces QVR Recording Vault Beta, a License-Free Active Backup Solution for Surveillance Recordings
Taipei, Taiwan, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today introduced the new QVR Recording Vault Beta, a license-free active recording backup solution designed for QNAP QVR surveillance systems. QVR Recording Vault focuses on backup jobs, making it ideal for long-term offsite archiving and centralized management of large volumes of recordings from multiple endpoint surveillance servers, while ensuring easy access, retrieval, and viewing of footage.
By deploying a high-capacity QNAP NAS as the QVR Recording Vault backup server at headquarters, businesses can enable QVR Recording Vault automatically to back up recordings from endpoint QVR Pro and QVR Elite recording servers without altering the existing surveillance system infrastructure. There are no limitations on the number of connected endpoint devices. Backup files in QVR Recording Vault retain metadata, allowing administrators to directly search, play, and review footage via client software on desktops or mobile devices, offering a flexible and simple-to-manage surveillance recording backup experience.
“With QVR Recording Vault, businesses can allocate surveillance resources more flexibly between headquarters and remote sites. Traditional backup solutions require time-consuming configurations for each individual endpoint server, which may affect recording efficiency and system performance. QVR Recording Vault allows recording backup servers and surveillance servers to operate independently, significantly improving backup efficiency while ensuring the reliable operations of large-scale surveillance systems,” said Lawrence Shih, Product Manager at QNAP, adding, "The QVR Recording Vault Beta test program is now open. We invite all QNAP QVR Pro and QVR Elite users and businesses seeking long-term surveillance backup solutions to participate and be the first to experience these cutting-edge new features.”
Key features of QVR Recording Vault：
▪️ Dedicated Backup Space: Enterprises can efficiently allocate NAS storage resources between headquarters and endpoints, using QVR Recording Vault for centralized backups to reduce storage pressure on endpoint recording servers.
▪️ License-Free: There are no subscription fees or limits on the number of connected endpoint recording servers.
▪️ Extended Retention Period: Adjust the recording retention period as needed to meet long-term offsite backup requirements.
▪️ Seamless Deployment: Integrate dedicated recording backup NAS into existing surveillance environments without changing the existing system architecture (including servers, cameras, and cabling).
▪️ User-Friendly Intuitive Interface: Easily configure and monitor the status, frequency, retention period, and storage space usage of backup jobs.
▪️ Flexible Backup Settings: Maximize storage efficiency by customizing recording backup conditions for each camera, including maximum retention periods, backup capacities, backup types (regular or event recordings), and support for video file overwriting.
▪️ Playback and Search Support: Backup footage retains metadata, allowing you to quick browse, play, and search for all surveillance data through the QVR Pro Client desktop utility or mobile app.
Learn more about QVR Recording Vault Beta and apply for the Beta test program, please visit at https://www.qnap.com/go/software/qvr-recording-vault.
By deploying a high-capacity QNAP NAS as the QVR Recording Vault backup server at headquarters, businesses can enable QVR Recording Vault automatically to back up recordings from endpoint QVR Pro and QVR Elite recording servers without altering the existing surveillance system infrastructure. There are no limitations on the number of connected endpoint devices. Backup files in QVR Recording Vault retain metadata, allowing administrators to directly search, play, and review footage via client software on desktops or mobile devices, offering a flexible and simple-to-manage surveillance recording backup experience.
“With QVR Recording Vault, businesses can allocate surveillance resources more flexibly between headquarters and remote sites. Traditional backup solutions require time-consuming configurations for each individual endpoint server, which may affect recording efficiency and system performance. QVR Recording Vault allows recording backup servers and surveillance servers to operate independently, significantly improving backup efficiency while ensuring the reliable operations of large-scale surveillance systems,” said Lawrence Shih, Product Manager at QNAP, adding, "The QVR Recording Vault Beta test program is now open. We invite all QNAP QVR Pro and QVR Elite users and businesses seeking long-term surveillance backup solutions to participate and be the first to experience these cutting-edge new features.”
Key features of QVR Recording Vault：
▪️ Dedicated Backup Space: Enterprises can efficiently allocate NAS storage resources between headquarters and endpoints, using QVR Recording Vault for centralized backups to reduce storage pressure on endpoint recording servers.
▪️ License-Free: There are no subscription fees or limits on the number of connected endpoint recording servers.
▪️ Extended Retention Period: Adjust the recording retention period as needed to meet long-term offsite backup requirements.
▪️ Seamless Deployment: Integrate dedicated recording backup NAS into existing surveillance environments without changing the existing system architecture (including servers, cameras, and cabling).
▪️ User-Friendly Intuitive Interface: Easily configure and monitor the status, frequency, retention period, and storage space usage of backup jobs.
▪️ Flexible Backup Settings: Maximize storage efficiency by customizing recording backup conditions for each camera, including maximum retention periods, backup capacities, backup types (regular or event recordings), and support for video file overwriting.
▪️ Playback and Search Support: Backup footage retains metadata, allowing you to quick browse, play, and search for all surveillance data through the QVR Pro Client desktop utility or mobile app.
Learn more about QVR Recording Vault Beta and apply for the Beta test program, please visit at https://www.qnap.com/go/software/qvr-recording-vault.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories