NIX to Spotlight AI Expertise at AI & Big Data Expo as Silver Sponsor
NIX to showcase AI innovations at AI & Big Data Expo as a Silver Sponsor, offering insights on MLOps and real-world applications to solve business challenges.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NIX, a global leader in custom software development, is set to make waves at the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo in Amsterdam. Europe's top tech minds will gather to explore the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and big data. As a Silver Sponsor, NIX will showcase its cutting-edge AI solutions and present real-world examples of how AI-driven technologies are solving complex business problems.
Event Details:
Date: 1-2 October 2024
Location: RAI, Amsterdam
Booth: 292
NIX’s participation goes beyond showcasing its solutions. With 30 years of experience and a team of over 3,000 experts, NIX has been helping companies harness the power of data to drive informed decisions and operational efficiencies. At Booth 292, visitors will learn how the company transforms raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Featured Panel: MLOps Excellence
As part of its presence, NIX will also participate in a panel discussion on Day 2, offering expert insights on MLOps (Machine Learning Operations). Max Ushchenko, NIX’s Big Data & Data Science Practice Leader, will join industry leaders to discuss the latest trends in managing data, models, and integration within AI frameworks.
Panel Topic: "MLOps Excellence: Best Practices for Managing Data, Models, and Integration"
Date & Time: Day 2, 12:15-12:55 pm
Attendees can expect actionable insights, focusing on practical strategies for optimizing machine learning operations. This panel is designed to give attendees a deep dive into successful MLOps practices without the fluff.
Exclusive Discount for Attendees
NIX offers a 20% discount on all ticket types for those interested in attending. Use the promo code "MPEU20" during registration to secure your spot at this industry-leading event.
Join NIX at Booth 292
Whether you’re a developer, business leader, or AI enthusiast, NIX’s team will be on hand to discuss how AI and Big Data can be leveraged to solve your business challenges. Expect expert advice, innovative solutions, and opportunities to collaborate on future-forward projects.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with one of the leaders in AI innovation and see how NIX is driving real business impact with cutting-edge technology.
See you in Amsterdam!
Contact
NIX UnitedContact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+1 727-256-3558
https://nix-united.com/
Categories