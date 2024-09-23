Full Plate Ent. & Mr. Face (David Nolan) Release Debut Album "Thru The Mudd"
Pontiac, MI, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Life is a journey full of experiences and adventures with test and challenges that everyone must endure to become the best versions of ourselves. You are what you've been thru and nothing worth having ever comes easy. This album, "Thru The Mudd," is a Testament to that and a reflection of Mr. Face's personal journey and life experiences. This is why the artist chose the Lotus flower which is very symbolic and serves as the theme and backdrop throughout the entire album telling his story expressing grit, resilience and growth in the face of life challenges. "Thru The Mudd" will be streaming on all platforms on Oct. 4, 2024 on https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mrfaceakadavidnolan/thru-the-mudd and also available to download @ fullplateent.com/store.
Contact
FULL PLATE ENT. L.L.C.Contact
David Laws
248-563-2694
