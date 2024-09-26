Author Powerful Pexster’s New Book, “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story,” is a Gripping Saga of Breakdance Pioneers and Cultural Trailblazers
Recent release “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story” from Page Publishing author Powerful Pexster chronicles the inspiring journey of a diverse breakdance group who, amidst adversity, pioneered breakdancing, fostered community unity, and achieved global acclaim through performances for presidents and appearances in iconic films.
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Powerful Pexster has completed his new book, “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story”: an exhilarating narrative that chronicles the remarkable journey of a multicultural breakdance group from Central America to the bustling streets of Manhattan’s West Side, capturing their relentless pursuit of peace, community unity, and artistic expression amidst turbulent times.
Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, author Powerful Pexster emerged from a background marked by street fights and gang culture to become a pioneering figure in hip-hop and breakdancing. The author was instrumental in the development of breakdancing on 168th Street, where he collaborated with graffiti artists and wild-style crews. His journey through the burgeoning hip-hop scene took him from performances on influential stages like The Merv Griffin Show to starring in the landmark film "Beat Street" in 1984. Pexster’s career extended to performing for American presidents and dignitaries, culminating in appearances at significant events like the Kennedy Center Honors and President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration. Despite retiring after personal tragedy, he continued to contribute to hip-hop culture through education and public appearances, leaving a lasting legacy as a pioneer and ambassador of breakdancing worldwide.
“'I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story' is a testament to the indomitable spirit of a mystery Breakdance group of mixed ethnic races,” writes Pexster. “They courageously relocated from Central America, seeking a chance to live a peaceful life. Their journey was fraught with surviving gangs, corruption, extortion, and political street fights on the West Side of Manhattan off San Juan Hill near Hell's Kitchen. Despite these challenges, they navigated through dangerous areas and abandoned buildings, displaced families, and new housing laws abolishing rent control into segregated housing projects throughout New York City.
“Nevertheless, they consciously campaigned for their civil rights and created platforms with community leaders and churches such as 'The Ghetto Brothers.' Peace treaties were made with other ethnic groups and gangs in the Bronx. It started Hip Hop, and the racial conflicts were finally over. After reconstruction, the community created socialist activities and political parties and began breakdancing in theaters, social venues, nightclubs, and dance competitions. Their performances, which showcased a unique blend of [specific style or technique], were featured in news articles leading to 'The Break' on 'That's Incredible,' the Merv Griffin talk show, and the motion picture 'Beat Street' and more. They performed for U.S. Presidents, Queens, and Dukes, demonstrating an extension of their spiritual, mystical- Sundance's. That was forbidden - now, they were breakdancing, there were secrets of Asian martial arts, and there was news. Breaking will be an Olympic sport in 2024, debuting in Paris. This event is the story of how 'The NYC Breakers' created Breakdance awareness. For the Olympic Committee to review this first volume of two books. Being published, apexing all the way up to the stars. Yes, they Salute The U.S. Olympic Teams in the New York City Center of the universe with a dream. To create an Olympic sport, and the dream came true. Mathew passed away as his dreams became reality. The tragedy is confirmed yet has just been told, with urban literature on the rise. This idea is the right time to publish this book and make it a movie.”
Published by Page Publishing, Powerful Pexster’s is a powerful and compelling read, offering a story of dreams realized, challenges overcome, and a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire generations to this day. Deeply personal and refreshingly honest, “I Had A Dream: The New York City Breakers Story” is a fascinating journey that will keep the pages turning, and is sure to remain with readers long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
