Author Powerful Pexster’s New Book, “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story,” is a Gripping Saga of Breakdance Pioneers and Cultural Trailblazers

Recent release “I Had a Dream: The New York City Breakers Story” from Page Publishing author Powerful Pexster chronicles the inspiring journey of a diverse breakdance group who, amidst adversity, pioneered breakdancing, fostered community unity, and achieved global acclaim through performances for presidents and appearances in iconic films.