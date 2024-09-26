Author Gaynell Vanderslice’s New Book, "O God! Speak to Me!" is a Faith-Based Tome That Inspires Readers Experiencing a Season of Transition
Recent release “O God! Speak to Me!” from Page Publishing author Gaynell Vanderslice encourages all faithful readers to be intentional in their efforts to listen to the words and messages of the Lord in their lives.
Temecula, CA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gaynell Vanderslice has completed the new book, “O God! Speak to Me!”: an interactive journal that contains 365 thoughts and scriptures to inspire you to spend time in God’s presence.
Author Gaynell Vanderslice writes, “My method was to sit quietly, knowing that God was fully aware of my concerns, desires, and trepidations. But he also knew that I wanted to receive his guidance. So I would resist the urge to cry out or to fill my time with request. I resolved to listening to what he had to say. As I continued to receive words of wisdom and guidance, it dawned on me that they were the words and thoughts he placed in my heart through the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gaynell Vanderslice’s impactful book features journaling lines that allow space for readers to capture and reflect on his Holy Word.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritual work can purchase “O God! Speak to Me!” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Gaynell Vanderslice writes, “My method was to sit quietly, knowing that God was fully aware of my concerns, desires, and trepidations. But he also knew that I wanted to receive his guidance. So I would resist the urge to cry out or to fill my time with request. I resolved to listening to what he had to say. As I continued to receive words of wisdom and guidance, it dawned on me that they were the words and thoughts he placed in my heart through the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gaynell Vanderslice’s impactful book features journaling lines that allow space for readers to capture and reflect on his Holy Word.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritual work can purchase “O God! Speak to Me!” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories