Authors Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sophie," is a Heartfelt and Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery and Embracing Uniqueness
Recent release “The Adventures of Sophie” from Page Publishing authors Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard follows a unique butterfly on her quest to discover her purpose and meaning in a complex world. Through Sophie’s journey, the book explores life’s curiosities, relationships, and challenges, offering a powerful message about embracing our differences and earning our accomplishments.
Redondo Beach, CA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sophia Pak, a practicing pathologist at Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, and Douglas Rouillard, an author whose works traditionally focus on feature films and inspirational books, have completed their new book, “The Adventures of Sophie”: a charming and insightful tale follows the journey of a distinctive butterfly named Sophie as she navigates life’s complexities, seeking to understand her purpose and place in the world.
“‘The Adventures of Sophie’ shares the journey and life of a beautiful, but different butterfly as she tries to understand her purpose and meaning in this crazy world,” write the authors. “This book gives a perfect explanation of life’s curiosities, relationships, adventures, and unforeseen obstacles that we all must face. Most importantly, it shows us that being different is what sets us apart and makes each one of us so special. It reminds us not to be afraid of what stands in your way, as it is a necessary step in becoming the greatest version of yourself.
“Remember, accomplishments are something we must earn, as they are not gifted. ‘The Adventures of Sophie’ proves this once again and reminds us that being different is the very thing that makes you who you are.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard’s riveting tale is the perfect inspirational tool for both children and adults alike, reminding them that accomplishments are earned through perseverance and that embracing one’s uniqueness is crucial to personal fulfillment and success. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Pak and Rouillard’s story to life, “The Adventures of Sophie” is a poignant reminder that being different is a strength, not a weakness, and that the challenges one faces are integral to their growth and self-realization.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “The Adventures of Sophie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The Adventures of Sophie’ shares the journey and life of a beautiful, but different butterfly as she tries to understand her purpose and meaning in this crazy world,” write the authors. “This book gives a perfect explanation of life’s curiosities, relationships, adventures, and unforeseen obstacles that we all must face. Most importantly, it shows us that being different is what sets us apart and makes each one of us so special. It reminds us not to be afraid of what stands in your way, as it is a necessary step in becoming the greatest version of yourself.
“Remember, accomplishments are something we must earn, as they are not gifted. ‘The Adventures of Sophie’ proves this once again and reminds us that being different is the very thing that makes you who you are.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard’s riveting tale is the perfect inspirational tool for both children and adults alike, reminding them that accomplishments are earned through perseverance and that embracing one’s uniqueness is crucial to personal fulfillment and success. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Pak and Rouillard’s story to life, “The Adventures of Sophie” is a poignant reminder that being different is a strength, not a weakness, and that the challenges one faces are integral to their growth and self-realization.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “The Adventures of Sophie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories