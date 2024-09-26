Authors Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sophie," is a Heartfelt and Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery and Embracing Uniqueness

Recent release “The Adventures of Sophie” from Page Publishing authors Dr. Sophia Pak and Douglas Rouillard follows a unique butterfly on her quest to discover her purpose and meaning in a complex world. Through Sophie’s journey, the book explores life’s curiosities, relationships, and challenges, offering a powerful message about embracing our differences and earning our accomplishments.