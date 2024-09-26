Author Cynthia Longino’s New Book, "Do Cats Eat Turtles?" Follows a Young Girl Who Ponders if a Local Cat May be Responsible for the Disappearance of a Family of Turtles
Recent release “Do Cats Eat Turtles?” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Longino is a charming tale that centers around a little girl named Cindee, who spots a family of turtles one day at a nearby pond. When the turtles disappear over the course of the next few days, Cindee wonders if a mischievous black cat may have been involved.
Jackson, MS, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Longino, a public records researcher for thirty-five years who enjoys playing golf, reading, and gardening, has completed her new book, “Do Cats Eat Turtles?”: a delightful story of a young girl who witnesses a curious incident involving a family of turtles and a large black cat, sparking intrigue and a quest for answers.
“My great-niece was visiting with me,” writes Longino. “A tree limb had fallen in the pond, and a family of turtles were sitting on the limb. She noticed that they were missing for several days. However, a large black cat was sitting on the limb where the turtles had sat. She wanted to know if the cat had eaten the turtles.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Longino’s engaging tale is a delightful addition to children’s literature, offering a heartwarming tale that resonates with curiosity, empathy, and the joy of exploring the mysteries of wildlife. Through delightful storytelling and vivid imagery, Longino invites readers of all ages to embark on a journey of discovery and imagination that captures the essence of curiosity and the wonders found in everyday encounters with wildlife.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Do Cats Eat Turtles?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“My great-niece was visiting with me,” writes Longino. “A tree limb had fallen in the pond, and a family of turtles were sitting on the limb. She noticed that they were missing for several days. However, a large black cat was sitting on the limb where the turtles had sat. She wanted to know if the cat had eaten the turtles.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Longino’s engaging tale is a delightful addition to children’s literature, offering a heartwarming tale that resonates with curiosity, empathy, and the joy of exploring the mysteries of wildlife. Through delightful storytelling and vivid imagery, Longino invites readers of all ages to embark on a journey of discovery and imagination that captures the essence of curiosity and the wonders found in everyday encounters with wildlife.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Do Cats Eat Turtles?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories