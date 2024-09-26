Author Cynthia Longino’s New Book, "Do Cats Eat Turtles?" Follows a Young Girl Who Ponders if a Local Cat May be Responsible for the Disappearance of a Family of Turtles

Recent release “Do Cats Eat Turtles?” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Longino is a charming tale that centers around a little girl named Cindee, who spots a family of turtles one day at a nearby pond. When the turtles disappear over the course of the next few days, Cindee wonders if a mischievous black cat may have been involved.