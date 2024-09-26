Author Harold Antor’s New Book, "Make It Happen! Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales," is an Engaging Guide Revealing Key Strategies for Success in Any Industry

Recent release “Make It Happen! Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales” from Page Publishing author Harold Antor unveils five critical secrets—motivation, mental armor, sales strategies, sales skills, and product knowledge—that can transform any salesperson’s career and demystify the path to becoming a top-performing salesperson.