Author Harold Antor’s New Book, "Make It Happen! Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales," is an Engaging Guide Revealing Key Strategies for Success in Any Industry
Recent release “Make It Happen! Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales” from Page Publishing author Harold Antor unveils five critical secrets—motivation, mental armor, sales strategies, sales skills, and product knowledge—that can transform any salesperson’s career and demystify the path to becoming a top-performing salesperson.
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harold Antor, an insurance executive with over thirty years of experience in sales who holds an MBA from the University of Miami and is also a professor of strategic and international marketing at the University of the Bahamas, has completed his new book, “Make It Happen!: Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales”: a powerful toolkit for sales professionals aiming to elevate their careers that focuses on practical strategies and personal experiences to lay out a roadmap for transforming average sales performance into exceptional success.
In his first year at Global Life Insurance Company, Nassau, Bahamas, author Harold Antor earned the title of Agent of the Year with top sales in 1996. Soon, he was promoted to branch manager, where he continued to qualify for Million Dollar Round Table while managing a sales team and helping several of them qualify for the Round Table as well. In 2006, Antor founded TRISTAR Insurance Agents and Brokers Ltd. with two colleagues, where he currently serves as CEO. In 2009, the team launched Firstcare Medical plan, a member-based primary care focused health services plan to serve the needs of the uninsured. In addition to his career, Harold is also a devoted husband and father of three children.
“There are many people in sales in different industries around the world, but only a precious few of them have discovered and are applying the secrets that are must-haves to achieve success in sales,” writes Antor. “These few are praised and rewarded handsomely. They live well. They enjoy life and enjoy their careers. I have identified five secrets that, if implemented, would almost guarantee success in sales. In this book, I unpack these secrets, and we do a deep step-by-step dive into each one to help any person currently in sales or interested in getting into sales. The secrets are motivation, mental armor, sales strategies, sales skills, and product knowledge. We take each secret and develop it in a way that makes it easy to understand and apply. Further, I have incorporated many of my personal experiences in the book to give real-life examples of how I applied the points and ideas I share. Whether new or experienced, those who wish to become one of the precious few will understand and know how to apply the secrets to achieve their own success.
“If you are in sales or thinking about getting into a sales career, this book can set you on a path to fulfill your dreams of a great life. You can make the money you want. You can buy that beautiful house, drive that car or cars you always wanted, send your kids to great schools, and enjoy dream vacations. It is all possible, and the how is all in here. Here’s to your success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Antor’s enlightening guide provides a step-by-step guide to achieving remarkable success and living a life of prosperity and fulfillment that is perfect for not only seasoned sales professionals but also for those contemplating a career in sales. Through practical advice and personal anecdotes, “Make It Happen!” will assure readers that with the right knowledge and application, they can achieve their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Make It Happen! Discover the Secrets to Success in Sales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
