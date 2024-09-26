Author Liyana Manha’s New Book, "A Day in the Life of Ari," Invites Readers of All Ages Into the Life of a Lazy and Hungry Cat Named Ari
Recent release “A Day in the Life of Ari” from Page Publishing author Liyana Manha is an engaging and delightfully illustrated children’s story for readers of all ages that shares the perspective of Ari, a lazy and hungry cat.
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Liyana Manha, a third grader who is eight years old, has completed her new book, “A Day in the Life of Ari”: a heartwarming children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to view the world through the eyes of Ari, a lazy and hungry cat.
When she finds out that the person who’s been taking care of her ever since she was a little kitten is her owner, she tries to form a good impression on him. Will she achieve that goal of hers, or will she quit because of her hunger and laziness?
Author Liyana Manha lives in New York. She has many hobbies, such as poem recitation, singing, dancing, acting, art, and literature. Her current literature teacher, Mrs. Engel, has encouraged her just like her parents have. With all their encouragement, she was able to write this book.
Manha writes, “I was in shock! My whole life, I thought he understood what I said! I thought he heard ‘Let me sleep, will you? I’m tired of hearing shouts of “Ari, wake up!’ so let me sleep!”’ I guess all Mr. Human heard was meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow! So that was a disappointment!”
Published by Page Publishing, Liyana Manha’s fun-filled tale invites readers to discover how Ari’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “A Day in the Life of Ari” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
