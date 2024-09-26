Author and Illustrator Joseph Powell’s New Book, "A Little Rat’s Nest," Reveals the War for Those Awake in the Truth and Those Who Slumber in the Lies of the Serpent
Recent release, “A Little Rat’s Nest” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Joseph Powell, is an enthralling tale that centers around a family of rats who live in a shed in the Garden of Eden. Where Adam and Eve failed in confronting the serpent’s lie, one baby rat found victory and saved not only himself but his family too!
Oxnard, CA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Powell, a freelance illustrator, muralist and teacher has completed his new book, “A Little Rat’s Nest”: a thought-provoking story of a baby rat who awakens in his nest in the middle of the night only to find himself about to be swallowed by that ancient serpent. Find out what he did to save himself and his family too!
A native of Massachusetts and the son of a Baptist minister, author and illustrator Joseph Powell grew up in Wheaton, Illinois and graduated from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He worked as a teacher in the Art Center’s Kids Program for sixteen years and taught a class he created called “SupersizeMe” based upon work he’d accomplished as an LA muralist. While living in Wheaton, he was first published as a children’s book illustrator in 1984 when he illustrated “Dog Food and Other Delights,” one of the “Making Choices” series by David C. Cook Publishing Co. In 1991, working as an advertisement muralist in Los Angeles, Joseph was one of five muralists chosen to paint Frank Stella’s 40,000 sq. ft. abstract mural entitled “Dusk” named after chapter 38 of Herman Melville’s classic novel “Moby Dick.” At that time, Dusk, located on the Pac Bell building downtown LA, was the largest contemporary, abstract, public works mural in the world.
Powell shares, “What if someone else stood under that tree || where that serpent of old tricked Adam and Eve? || Would they have the smarts to challenge his lie, || or would they eat of the fruit knowing they’d die? || One baby rat has a story to tell || when he woke up in time to break the lie’s spell. || The lie is like slumber to those deceived, || but the truth can awaken those who sleep! || Can this riddle be solved from reading this book? || Can a fish be caught without baiting the hook? || Why was the serpent’s lie so delectably enticing, || like a cream-filled donut with chocolate icing?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Powell’s new book is a compelling warning of the dangers of remaining spiritually asleep when confronted by the lies of that ancient serpent, especially in today’s world. His story contains deeply thought-provoking, Biblical concepts that brim with vibrant artwork to help illustrate his points. “A Little Rat’s Nest” is an enlightening journey that’s sure to remain and grow with readers long after its eye-opening conclusion.
Readers can purchase “A Little Rat’s Nest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
