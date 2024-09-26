Author and Illustrator Joseph Powell’s New Book, "A Little Rat’s Nest," Reveals the War for Those Awake in the Truth and Those Who Slumber in the Lies of the Serpent

Recent release, “A Little Rat’s Nest” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Joseph Powell, is an enthralling tale that centers around a family of rats who live in a shed in the Garden of Eden. Where Adam and Eve failed in confronting the serpent’s lie, one baby rat found victory and saved not only himself but his family too!