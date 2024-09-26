Author Amanda H. Jarvis’s New Book, "ABC Bible Rhymes," is a Joyful and Engaging Journey Through the Alphabet as Well as Biblical Stories and Christian Themes
Recent release “ABC Bible Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda H. Jarvis is a delightful new exploration of the alphabet through vibrant illustrations and engaging rhymes that bring Bible stories to life. Perfect for early learners, this book combines education with spiritual enrichment, making it a cherished addition to any young reader's library.
Albert City, IA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amanda H. Jarvis, a stay-at-home mom of five as well as a minister’s wife, has completed her new book, “ABC Bible Rhymes”: a captivating read that combines the fundamentals of the alphabet with beloved stories from the Bible to provide children with an immersive introduction to the Word of God while reinforcing their ABCs.
“With ‘ABC Bible Rhymes,’ children not only learn their alphabet; but they also learn about people, places, and things from the Bible. Each page consists of colorful illustrations and fun rhymes so children can experience the Word of God while learning their ABCs.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda H. Jarvis’s new book will encourage interactive reading and discussion, allowing children to explore the Bible in a format that is accessible and engaging. Whether read at bedtime or incorporated into educational settings, “ABC Bible Rhymes” offers a unique blend of literacy and spiritual education, making it the perfect tool for parents and educators alike to instill foundational values and foster a deeper understanding of the Bible in children.
Readers can purchase “ABC Bible Rhymes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
