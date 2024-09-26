Author Amanda H. Jarvis’s New Book, "ABC Bible Rhymes," is a Joyful and Engaging Journey Through the Alphabet as Well as Biblical Stories and Christian Themes

Recent release “ABC Bible Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda H. Jarvis is a delightful new exploration of the alphabet through vibrant illustrations and engaging rhymes that bring Bible stories to life. Perfect for early learners, this book combines education with spiritual enrichment, making it a cherished addition to any young reader's library.