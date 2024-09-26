Late Author Arno W. Schroeder’s Book “On God’s Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back” Available Now

Recent release “On God’s Payroll” from the late Covenant Books author Arno W. Schroeder is a poignant compilation of over 200 personal stories detailing the author’s extraordinary journey from Depression-era South Dakota to World War II battles in the South Pacific, capturing the resilience of the Greatest Generation and the enduring impact of faith and war.