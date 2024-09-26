Late Author Arno W. Schroeder’s Book “On God’s Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back” Available Now
Recent release “On God’s Payroll” from the late Covenant Books author Arno W. Schroeder is a poignant compilation of over 200 personal stories detailing the author’s extraordinary journey from Depression-era South Dakota to World War II battles in the South Pacific, capturing the resilience of the Greatest Generation and the enduring impact of faith and war.
Minneapolis, MN, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arno W. Schroeder was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a WWII veteran. His son, Douglas Schroeder, has published his father’s book, “On God’s Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back”: a compelling collection of over 200 handwritten stories that offers readers a window into the life of a man whose experiences span some of the most defining moments of the 20th century.
Born and raised on the farming prairies of South Dakota in the mid-1920s through the Great Depression, author Arno W. Schroeder’s life was instilled with a strong Christian heritage, a deep personal faith in God, and a life full of hard work from the time he could walk. At age twenty, he was drafted and inducted into the Marines and survived the frontline WWII battles of Okinawa, which changed his life forever. While living another seventy-seven years with the continued pain of physical and emotional injuries suffered during his combat experiences, he went on to professionally become a trusted country banker and a successful big game hunter.
“On God’s Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back” is the compilation of over two hundred handwritten personal stories of the unique and full life of Arno W. Schroeder. Arno’s life, told through his own words, reflects his deep personal faith in God, formative years far different than those experienced by today’s youth, and a life filled with unique experiences, including those of a twenty-year-old Marine fighting and surviving the frontline battles of Okinawa during WWII. Taken individually as they were written, the topics of the stories are broad and wide-ranging—from historical, informative, and humorous to serious, silly, and reflective. But assembled as a collection, the individual stories become a book of the history of the Great Depression; the crazy antics of a restless, overactive young farm lad; the lifelong impact war has on those that have fought to defend America’s freedoms; and the vastly different life experiences between individuals of the Greatest Generation and subsequent generations, just to name a few.
“One of the enjoyable memories from my childhood was listening to my dad tell stories of his growing-up years on the farm on the prairie of South Dakota during the Great Depression,” writes Douglas Schroeder, the author’s son. “Later, as the years passed, those same stories were retold to our children who enjoyed them just as much a generation later. Simply put, my dad was a great storyteller. This ability, along with a great memory and a life full of unique experiences (including his service to our country as a Marine in the Pacific Theater during WWII), prompted me to encourage Dad to take the time in his senior years to commit to writing down these stories as a heritage and legacy to his grandchildren and now his great-grandchildren and even to future generations should the Lord tarry.”
Douglas continues, “Resulting from assembling Dad’s stories into the various sections, it is apparent that in many ways, Dad’s life can be divided between those events that occurred prior to WWII mainly from the farm life on the prairies of South Dakota and his life after being drafted and serving as a frontline Marine in the South Pacific during WWII. For those of us who have never experienced the horrors of war, it is difficult, if not impossible, to measure the lasting impact that these events can and do have on one’s life. But from reading these stories penned by Dad, one can readily determine that his life is clearly divided by that portion of his life that was pre-WWII and that portion of his life that was post-WWII even though this life-changing event occurred when he was only twenty years of age.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arno W. Schroeder’s book is a powerful testament to a life lived with depth and purpose and promises to immerse readers in a narrative that captures the essence of an era and the indomitable spirit of the Greatest Generation. Candid and deeply personal, Schroeder’s writing is characterized by its authenticity and warmth, not only celebrating a remarkable life but also serving as a reminder of the resilience and character of those who lived through times of great adversity.
Readers can purchase "On God's Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
