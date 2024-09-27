Author Staci Durst’s New Book, "Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend," is a Delightful New Tale That Celebrates the Beauty of Compassion and Friendship

Recent release “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” from Covenant Books author Staci Durst takes young readers on a charming journey with Happy the Duck, who tries to make a new friend with a turtle. When Happy develops a nasty cold, she soon learns that real friends are there for you even in the toughest times.