Author Staci Durst’s New Book, "Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend," is a Delightful New Tale That Celebrates the Beauty of Compassion and Friendship
Recent release “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” from Covenant Books author Staci Durst takes young readers on a charming journey with Happy the Duck, who tries to make a new friend with a turtle. When Happy develops a nasty cold, she soon learns that real friends are there for you even in the toughest times.
Belton, SC, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Staci Durst has completed her new book, “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend”: an enchanting tale that offers an adorable exploration of friendship and the importance of kindness, perfectly suited for young readers and their families.
In “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend,” readers are introduced to Happy, a kind-hearted duck who is adamant about trying to make a new friend. When she stumbles upon a turtle, she tries to introduce herself but is taken aback by his initial rudeness but refuses to give up on forging a connection between the two. However, when Happy doesn’t come to visit the turtle one day due to a terrible cold, he sets out to help Happy, proving that he was a real friend all along.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Staci Durst’s new book is inspired by the author’s own beloved duck named Happy and provides a gentle yet profound message about the nature of true friendship and the importance of being there for others through all of life’s ups and downs. With colorful artwork to help bring Durst’s tale to life, “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, offering both an entertaining and meaningful lesson about compassion and loyalty.
Readers can purchase “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend,” readers are introduced to Happy, a kind-hearted duck who is adamant about trying to make a new friend. When she stumbles upon a turtle, she tries to introduce herself but is taken aback by his initial rudeness but refuses to give up on forging a connection between the two. However, when Happy doesn’t come to visit the turtle one day due to a terrible cold, he sets out to help Happy, proving that he was a real friend all along.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Staci Durst’s new book is inspired by the author’s own beloved duck named Happy and provides a gentle yet profound message about the nature of true friendship and the importance of being there for others through all of life’s ups and downs. With colorful artwork to help bring Durst’s tale to life, “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, offering both an entertaining and meaningful lesson about compassion and loyalty.
Readers can purchase “Happy the Duck: Happy Makes a Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories