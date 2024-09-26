Author Dana Bell’s New Book, "A Will Can Make a Difference," is a Heartwarming Tale About a Young Man Who Finds Success in Life After Being Mentored by His Older Brother
Recent release “A Will Can Make a Difference” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana Bell tells the transformative journey of two brothers that illustrates how familial bonds and life lessons can shape one’s path, highlighting the profound impact of a brother’s influence across generations through mentorship and setting good examples.
Baltimore, MD, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dana Bell, a God-fearing believer who also believes that giving of oneself is one of the most rewarding things a person can do, has completed his new book, “A Will Can Make a Difference”: an emotional and inspirational journey that tells the compelling story of a young man who always strives to keep his young brother on the straight and narrow, exploring themes of brotherhood, mentorship, and the enduring impact of familial relationships.
Along with his wife of thirty-five years, Theresa, author Dana Bell has spent the past few decades organizing others to feed and clothe the homeless in the city of Baltimore. Dana joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1995 and was a Baltimore Sun Paper nominee for the officer of the year in 2005 in addition to winning the Radio One Heroes of Baltimore Award. The author retired from the Baltimore Police Department as a detective in good standing after twenty-five and a half years of service.
“Follow two brothers’ relation from childhood to adulthood, learning about their brotherhood, relationship, and mentorship; how the younger brother is unknowingly being mentored by his big brother Will; and how he becomes a mentor himself for his family as an adult,” writes Bell.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dana Bell’s new book is a testament to the ripple effect of mentorship and the enduring legacy of a brother’s love and guidance, providing insights that resonate with readers of all ages. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Bell’s tale to life, “A Will Can Make a Difference” will captivate audiences with a beautiful story that celebrates the power of relationships and the transformative impact of setting good examples for others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Will Can Make a Difference” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Along with his wife of thirty-five years, Theresa, author Dana Bell has spent the past few decades organizing others to feed and clothe the homeless in the city of Baltimore. Dana joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1995 and was a Baltimore Sun Paper nominee for the officer of the year in 2005 in addition to winning the Radio One Heroes of Baltimore Award. The author retired from the Baltimore Police Department as a detective in good standing after twenty-five and a half years of service.
“Follow two brothers’ relation from childhood to adulthood, learning about their brotherhood, relationship, and mentorship; how the younger brother is unknowingly being mentored by his big brother Will; and how he becomes a mentor himself for his family as an adult,” writes Bell.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dana Bell’s new book is a testament to the ripple effect of mentorship and the enduring legacy of a brother’s love and guidance, providing insights that resonate with readers of all ages. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Bell’s tale to life, “A Will Can Make a Difference” will captivate audiences with a beautiful story that celebrates the power of relationships and the transformative impact of setting good examples for others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Will Can Make a Difference” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories