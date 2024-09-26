Author Dana Bell’s New Book, "A Will Can Make a Difference," is a Heartwarming Tale About a Young Man Who Finds Success in Life After Being Mentored by His Older Brother

Recent release “A Will Can Make a Difference” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana Bell tells the transformative journey of two brothers that illustrates how familial bonds and life lessons can shape one’s path, highlighting the profound impact of a brother’s influence across generations through mentorship and setting good examples.