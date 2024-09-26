Author AB.T.’s New Book, "Introspect Vision In Paradise!" is the Story of General Abrams Told by His Close Friend
Recent release “Introspect Vision In Paradise!” from Newman Springs Publishing author AB.T. is the story of a man’s journey and the harrowing path his life took with our narrator as his partner.
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AB.T. has completed his new book, “Introspect Vision in Paradise!”: a gripping story starring General Abrams, a tough, slick, and good-looking guy from the Chateau Gardens, a man ready to walk his path though needing a little guidance here and there to avoid the disastrous paths and to find the fruitful self-defining ones, but even with advice it wasn’t smooth sailing.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, AB.T.’s thrilling tale puts readers in the narrator’s shoes as he tries not to take all the credit, bringing the reader along the journey to show every step Abrams took, celebrating him in all the ways he can as he finally finds the life he is meant to have, all the while hoping to get a little bit a tip of the hat and offering his services to them.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Introspect Vision In Paradise!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
