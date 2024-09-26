Chally Rice’s Newly Released "Dragonfly’s Adventures" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale
“Dragonfly’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chally Rice is a delightful and meaningful story for young readers, emphasizing Christian values, moral integrity, and the importance of respecting others.
Brooklyn Center, MN, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dragonfly’s Adventures”: a warmhearted tale that follows the engaging journeys of its characters while imparting valuable lessons. “Dragonfly’s Adventures” is the creation of published author, Chally Rice, a dedicated husband and resident of Minnesota.
Rice shares, “My book is intended for readers who are six to thirteen years old. I believe this book will inspire young readers to become greater citizens in the future because it deals with Christian living for all kids of all ages. God is an inspiration for me to have written this book, as well as my books in the past. As you can see, I love to make mice the characters I write about.
“In this book, the mice are setting a great example for human readers to follow. They grew up with great respect for their moms and for people in their neighborhood. They had great morals and a respect for God, as you and I should have!
“The mice went on an adventure that could have ended badly, but as their mom said, 'God was with them!' as He’s with you and I all the time. As you read this book, allow God to fill your heart with His peace, joy, and love for others. God bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chally Rice’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents and educators looking to instill Christian values and moral lessons in children through an engaging and entertaining story.
Consumers can purchase “Dragonfly’s Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dragonfly’s Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rice shares, “My book is intended for readers who are six to thirteen years old. I believe this book will inspire young readers to become greater citizens in the future because it deals with Christian living for all kids of all ages. God is an inspiration for me to have written this book, as well as my books in the past. As you can see, I love to make mice the characters I write about.
“In this book, the mice are setting a great example for human readers to follow. They grew up with great respect for their moms and for people in their neighborhood. They had great morals and a respect for God, as you and I should have!
“The mice went on an adventure that could have ended badly, but as their mom said, 'God was with them!' as He’s with you and I all the time. As you read this book, allow God to fill your heart with His peace, joy, and love for others. God bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chally Rice’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents and educators looking to instill Christian values and moral lessons in children through an engaging and entertaining story.
Consumers can purchase “Dragonfly’s Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dragonfly’s Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories