Dale Lewis’s Newly Released "In the Middle of a Dream" is a Captivating Journey of Emotional Growth
“In the Middle of a Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Lewis is an engaging story that explores emotional intelligence through imaginative adventures, helping children build crucial emotional skills.
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In the Middle of a Dream,” a thought-provoking adventure that teaches emotional intelligence through engaging stories, is the creation of published author, Dale Lewis.
Lewis shares, “Fostering emotional intelligence through imaginative adventures.
Studies have proven emotional intelligence, or EQ, is more important for successful living than IQ. Emotional intelligence is understanding and handling our emotions in ways that help us communicate well with others, promote empathy, overcome challenges, resolve conflict, and relieve our stressors. Pretty important stuff.
“Even so, emotional intelligence isn’t something we discuss or focus on often in our daily living. What is your child learning and putting into their emotional toolkit?
“We learn through stories. Stories with characters who resolve emotional issues through emotionally intelligent behaviors help children build an emotional toolkit of self-confidence, self-awareness, self-discipline, empathy, boundaries, and perception. Children who learn to understand their feelings and empathize with the feelings of others are empowered to enhance all aspects of their lives and live more successfully.
“Real or imagined, we must face our fears directly so we can understand and process them, creating self-awareness and self-confidence, empowering us to keep emotional fears from integrating into our lives.
“Ted and BubbaBear have to reach into their EQ toolkit 'In the Middle of a Dream' when Night Things come to call. With a little help from Mom, Ted learns to face and conquer his fears.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Lewis’s new book offers a valuable approach to emotional learning, using the engaging adventures of Ted and BubbaBear to help children develop key emotional skills and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “In the Middle of a Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Middle of a Dream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
