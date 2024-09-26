Lee Arnold Green, Sr.’s Newly Released "The Book of Affinitive Life" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Spiritual and Natural Existence
“The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 In Conjunction: The Book of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Arnold Green, Sr. is an insightful examination of how spiritual and natural aspects of life intersect, exploring the profound influence of love and passion on human experience.
Greenville, MS, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 In Conjunction: The Book of Life”: a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between spiritual and natural existence. “The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 In Conjunction: The Book of Life” is the creation of published author, Lee Arnold Green, Sr., a dedicated husband, father, and Marine veteran. Lee left the US Marine Corps in June 1982 and attended ECU on campus in Greenville, North Carolina. Psychology was his major, and sociology was his minor for two years. In conjunction, he attended Pitt Community College for two years. Lee was forced to drop out of college because of hardship in 1984. He went back to college in 2004 and finished earning his associate’s degree in human services from Pitt Community College online. In conjunction, he earned his major in psychology and minored in sociology at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, in 2006.
Green shares, “The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 in Conjunction: The Book of Life is mainly about life on Earth concerning the invited signals of love that create addictions and eventually transcend into affinitive life. It is commonly characterized in the world as a passion, hobby, or bond to someone or something; and it is practiced or lived by means of a habitual lifestyle or habit by virtue of signal responsiveness in response to behavior in interaction with whom or what affinitive life centers on.
“The surprisingly interesting spiritual fact about the love signal is that it lies beyond ordinary experiences and supernaturally transcends into an acquired spirit that is grafted into your natural spirit as an integral part, which is then potentially lived as affinitive life, and in turn, a passion, hobby, or bond to someone or something. Affinitive life as a passion, hobby, or bond is actually unknown to the world as such. That is because it is spirit-based and all spiritual lives are physically based.
“First Corinthians 2:14–15 says, 'The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned. But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man.' That means scientists could never use genetic engineering to find the true meaning of passions, hobbies, or bonding to someone or something as an affinitive life because it is foolishness to them. Genetic engineering is the direct manipulation of an organism’s genome, which means its genes are used by biotechnology, also called genetic modification, which is genetic manipulation of the genes of an organism’s genome.
“This book is the book of affinitive life, part 1, to the natural side of life and the book of life to the spirit side of life of invited signals of love. For that reason, the name of this book is The Book of Affinitive Life: Part 1 in Conjunction: The Book of Life. It is called The Book of Affinitive Life as it refers to and relates to the natural side of life first, and then to the same degree, it relates to the spirit side of life. Additionally, it characterizes the Book of Life, which no natural or ordinary man could write; there had to be a spiritual component. All affinitive lives are lived optionally as a habitual lifestyle or habit in natural life, in conjunction with natural life as an integral part.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Arnold Green, Sr.’s new book offers a unique perspective on how spiritual and natural dimensions of life interconnect, emphasizing the transformative power of love and passion.
