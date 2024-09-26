Larry Trapp’s Newly Released "Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One" is a Compelling Tale of Faith, Courage, and Legacy in the American West
“Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Trapp is an inspiring and faith-driven historical novel that explores themes of sacrifice, redemption, and trusting in God’s will during times of hardship and uncertainty.
Tehachapi, CA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One”: a powerful story of personal growth, faith, and perseverance. “Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One” is the creation of published author, Larry Trapp, who attended several different colleges and universities until finally earning, with the great patience of his wife, Merryl, a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from the Master’s University in Santa Clarita. He was also blessed to have been able to achieve a master of education degree at Ashford University while teaching at the Heritage Oak Classical Christian School in Tehachapi.
Trapp shares, “We are all challenged at one time or another to make a choice that will alter the rest of our lives. In Sara’s Legacy, a young woman is faced with the decision of following the demands of her parents or yielding herself to the will of God.
“The protagonist, Sara Harlin, is only sixteen years old at the beginning of the story, but she will learn more in just three short years than many people could learn in a lifetime. She will learn the true meaning of godly love and sacrifice. She will have to face the dangers of an unsettled and demanding part of the American West. And she will learn how to find happiness in the most auspicious places imaginable. She will learn that there is nowhere she can go where God’s loving hand will not provide for her.
“Danger and hardship are ever-present, but Sara faces the challenges and fights unbelievable odds to secure her legacy. Not only will you experience a story of overcoming challenges, but you will also learn of a legacy of redemption and Christian heritage at the turn of a new and modern century. Join in with Sara as she enters this new era of America’s past. And learn from Sara’s lesson how to place your faith more fully in a loving and merciful Lord.
“Sara soon finds out what she would do to follow the precepts of Matthew 25:40: 'And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Trapp’s new book is an enriching narrative that blends history and faith, delivering a timeless message of God’s provision and the strength found in trusting His plan.
Consumers can purchase “Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sara’s Legacy: The Harlin Saga, Book One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
