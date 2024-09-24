#MinuteForAYear: Lakeshore & Zocalo Apartments Announce Exciting New Contest to Alleviate Burden on Houston Renters
Houston, TX, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Houston rental market is under pressure as demand for housing continues to grow, with thousands of people actively seeking homes each month. The city, known for its diverse population and booming economy, has become one of the top destinations for job seekers, students, and families alike. However, this growth has placed increasing strain on the availability of affordable rental properties. Reports show that rental vacancies have hit an all-time low, and competition for available units is fierce, leaving many renters struggling to secure a place to live.
On top of that, rental prices in Houston have been climbing at an alarming rate. Over the past few years, the average cost of rent has spiked, pushing many individuals and families to the financial brink. A significant percentage of renters are now spending more than 30% of their income on housing, a situation that has only worsened as inflation drives up the cost of living across the board. This affordability crisis has led to difficult decisions for many residents, forcing them to compromise on quality, location, or basic needs.
In the face of these challenges, Lakeshore Apartments and Zocalo Apartments are stepping up with a groundbreaking initiative to ease the burden on renters while addressing the city’s housing concerns. Recognizing the strain that so many Houstonians are under, these two apartment communities have devised a unique opportunity that could change two lucky renters’ lives.
Lakeshore Apartments and Zocalo Apartments announce the first-in-Houston contest to award a current resident one year's rent for free for the best video. This innovative contest invites participants to demonstrate their creativity and vision through a brief, one-minute video, showcasing what they would do with a full year of rent-free living.
How to Enter
To participate, please follow these steps:
Apply Today: Eligibility requires being an active resident of Lakeshore or Zocalo. If you are not yet a resident, apply now, get approved, and sign a lease to qualify for the contest.
Get Inspired: Reflect on how a year of free rent would transform your life. Capture these thoughts in a one-minute video.
Post Your Video & Collaborate:
On Instagram: Post your video on Instagram, tag Lakeshore or Zocalo, and invite our social media accounts to collaborate. Use the hashtag #MinuteForAYear to ensure your entry is visible.
On Facebook: Share your video on Facebook, making it public, and use the hashtag #MinuteForAYear. Be sure to tag Lakeshore or Zocalo.
Follow Us: Follow Lakeshore and Zocalo on Instagram or Facebook to stay updated on contest developments.
Each resident is permitted one entry, so make sure it’s impactful.
How to Win
The contest will run through October 31, 2024, during which the goal is to accumulate as many likes as possible. The three videos with the highest number of likes will progress to the final round, where Lakeshore and Zocalo residents will vote to determine the top three winners.
Their Incredible Prizes
1st Place: A full year of free rent at Lakeshore or Zocalo.
2nd Place: Three months of free rent.
3rd Place: One month of free rent.
Bonus Prizes: Videos that achieve at least 50 likes will earn a $50 discount on the following month’s rent.
As an extra special surprise, don’t miss your chance to meet KHMX 96.5 FM’s very own Jessie Watt. The dazzling morning show host will be making an appearance at Zocalo Apartments on 9/17 at 3 PM and at Lakeshore Apartments on 9/23 at 3 PM. Don’t miss your chance to stop by and say hello.
Don’t Miss Out.
Make your video today and get it posted. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your creativity and express what Lakeshore and Zocalo living means to you. A year of free rent is just a minute away—grab your camera, share your story, and watch the likes roll in.
For more information or questions, please contact them at 832-479-0876 or visit their website.
About Lakeshore & Zocalo Apartments
Lakeshore Apartments and Zocalo Apartments are two of Houston’s most sought-after residential communities, renowned for their commitment to offering comfortable, high-quality living spaces that cater to a variety of lifestyles. Situated in prime locations within the city, both properties are designed with modern living in mind, offering not only luxurious amenities but also a sense of community that sets them apart from other housing options in Houston.
Lakeshore Apartments is known for its serene lake views, modern architecture, and lush landscaping that provides a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The community offers a range of spacious apartments and townhomes, each designed with high-end finishes and thoughtful layouts to maximize comfort and style. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-inspired pool, and a dog play park. Conveniently located near major highways and local attractions, Lakeshore Apartments makes commuting and entertainment effortless for its residents.
Zocalo Apartments is a vibrant and dynamic community that offers a perfect blend of contemporary design and urban convenience. Located in one of Houston’s most thriving neighborhoods, Zocalo Apartments caters to professionals, students, and families looking for an active, connected lifestyle. Zocalo sets a new standard for apartment living, and its proximity to local dining hotspots, shopping, and cultural venues makes it a popular choice for those who want to stay connected to the pulse of the city.
Both Lakeshore and Zocalo Apartments are deeply committed to providing more than just a place to live—they foster an environment where residents can thrive, connect, and build lasting relationships. With exceptional on-site management and maintenance teams, these communities are known for their attentive service, ensuring that every resident feels valued and supported. Their dedication to community engagement is reflected in events and initiatives like the #MinuteForAYear contest, demonstrating a true investment in the well-being of their residents and the wider Houston community.
Visit the contest pages on each apartment’s website to learn more:
Lakeshore Apartments
Zocalo Apartments
Contact
Leasington Property Management
Mynde Bruhn
(713) 298-5056
https://leasington.com/
Mynde Bruhn
(713) 298-5056
https://leasington.com/
