The Legendary Wailers Live at Tribeca PAC
New York, NY, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $50 General Admission.
In February, 1977, Julian Junior Marvin was invited to join Bob Marley & The Wailers. The rest is history. The acclaimed Exodus LP became Julian Junior’s debut with Bob Marley & The Wailers. In 1999, Time Magazine declared Exodus “Album Of The Century,” while “One Love” was named Song of the Millennium in 2000. Julian Junior Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor on all subsequent Bob Marley & the Wailers albums, and toured worldwide with the Wailers until Bob’s passing in 1981.
Since then, Julian Junior has released four CDs with The Wailers Band: ID, Majestic Warriors, Jah Message and My Friends (Live), as well as numerous solo projects. In 2002, Julian Junior was included in Guitar World Magazine’s “Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” for his guitar solo on “Africa Unite” from the Bob Marley & the Wailers Survival album. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
In February, 1977, Julian Junior Marvin was invited to join Bob Marley & The Wailers. The rest is history. The acclaimed Exodus LP became Julian Junior’s debut with Bob Marley & The Wailers. In 1999, Time Magazine declared Exodus “Album Of The Century,” while “One Love” was named Song of the Millennium in 2000. Julian Junior Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor on all subsequent Bob Marley & the Wailers albums, and toured worldwide with the Wailers until Bob’s passing in 1981.
Since then, Julian Junior has released four CDs with The Wailers Band: ID, Majestic Warriors, Jah Message and My Friends (Live), as well as numerous solo projects. In 2002, Julian Junior was included in Guitar World Magazine’s “Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” for his guitar solo on “Africa Unite” from the Bob Marley & the Wailers Survival album. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories