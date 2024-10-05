Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now.
Potsdam, NY, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Three New Scents Inspired by the Beauty of the Adirondacks
Adirondack Fragrance Farm, a family-owned business located in the heart of the Adirondacks, is thrilled to introduce their new line of soy wax melts, designed to bring the comforting, natural scents of the Adirondacks into your home. As the crisp air of fall settles in, these all-natural wax melts are the perfect way to capture the beauty and serenity of the North Country.
Handcrafted with 100% natural soy wax and topped with delicate botanical sprinkles, these melts offer a flameless alternative for filling your home with signature Adirondack-inspired fragrances.
The collection includes three captivating scents:
Balsam Fir: A classic, crisp, and woodsy scent that captures the essence of a walk through a pine forest.
Balsam & Cedar: An aromatic blend of balsam fir and warm cedarwood, creating a cozy and grounding atmosphere.
Balsam & Lavender: A unique fusion of soothing lavender and refreshing balsam fir, perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Each wax melt is topped with botanical sprinkles, adding a touch of natural beauty and charm, much like Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s beloved candles. "These soy wax melts are more than just a way to fragrance your home; they’re an experience that brings the spirit of the Adirondacks into every room," said Yen Maine, CEO of Adirondack Fragrance Farm.
Why Choose Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Soy Wax Melts?
Crafted with 100% soy wax, Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s wax melts provide a clean, long-lasting scent throw. The addition of botanical sprinkles enhances their aesthetic appeal, making them as beautiful as they are fragrant. "Whether you’re looking to relax, reminisce, or simply enjoy the cozy atmosphere of fall, our soy wax melts are a perfect addition to any home," added Maine.
These wax melts make wonderful gifts for anyone who loves the Adirondacks or appreciates all-natural, handmade products.
About Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Adirondack Fragrance Farm is a small, family-owned business located in Potsdam, NY. We specialize in creating handmade, all-natural products that connect people with the Adirondacks and the spectacular scents associated with it. Our mission is to bring a piece of the Adirondacks into homes around the world through our thoughtfully crafted products.
Contact: Elisabeth Lebron
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Phone: 315-265-1776
