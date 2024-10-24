Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams.
Antwerp, Belgium, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clevercast is the leading provider of solutions for multilingual live streaming and closed captioning. The company today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, significantly improving the accuracy and quality of its AI powered closed captions and synthetic audio translations.
Clevercast's cloud platform is designed specifically for live streaming, offering several key advantages over meeting solutions. By leveraging the latency inherent in the HTTP Live Streaming protocol, the language models are able to enhance accuracy, readability and overall quality of AI-generated captions.
In addition, this upgrade offers broadcasters the ability to add any number of audio translations to live streams using AI simultaneous interpretation. The audio translations are natural-sounding AI voices with a human-like intonation. It is possible to combine remote interpretation by human interpreters for certain languages with AI interpretation for others in a single video player.
Real-time human correction and AI glossaries
Optionally, users can create a vocabulary of terms to enhance speech recognition and machine translation. Vocabularies also ensure correctly spelled names, brands and jargon. Furthermore, the platform includes a real-time interface for users to remove all flaws from AI-generated closed captions and audio translations.
Alongside its SaaS solution, Clevercast offers a managed service for high-profile events. This includes sourcing professional real-time editors for a live stream, coordinating with them before and during the event, supplying relevant documentation, and monitoring the stream. In this setup, clients simply need to embed the Clevercast player and send their broadcast.
Effortless and Affordable
Clevercast's platform features a robust multilingual video player that integrates seamlessly into any website or platform. It also supports adaptive bitrate streaming for global audiences and offers redundant setups to ensure optimal video delivery.
“Our AI technology is revolutionizing live streaming by making multilingual content accessible to audiences around the globe,” said Bruno Ketelbueters, CTO of Clevercast. “With unparalleled accuracy and a seamless user experience, Clevercast is redefining industry standards. Our technology enables audio dubbing and closed captions for live streams that are indistinguishable from Video on Demand. By surpassing the quality of human interpretation and subtitling with little to no human intervention, event organizers can realize significant cost savings.”
About Clevercast
Clevercast is a leading provider of solutions for multilingual live streaming and closed captioning. Their innovative SaaS technology enables businesses and organizations to connect with global audiences through HD video that is accessible to everyone. For more info, see https://www.clevercast.com/.
Clevercast's cloud platform is designed specifically for live streaming, offering several key advantages over meeting solutions. By leveraging the latency inherent in the HTTP Live Streaming protocol, the language models are able to enhance accuracy, readability and overall quality of AI-generated captions.
In addition, this upgrade offers broadcasters the ability to add any number of audio translations to live streams using AI simultaneous interpretation. The audio translations are natural-sounding AI voices with a human-like intonation. It is possible to combine remote interpretation by human interpreters for certain languages with AI interpretation for others in a single video player.
Real-time human correction and AI glossaries
Optionally, users can create a vocabulary of terms to enhance speech recognition and machine translation. Vocabularies also ensure correctly spelled names, brands and jargon. Furthermore, the platform includes a real-time interface for users to remove all flaws from AI-generated closed captions and audio translations.
Alongside its SaaS solution, Clevercast offers a managed service for high-profile events. This includes sourcing professional real-time editors for a live stream, coordinating with them before and during the event, supplying relevant documentation, and monitoring the stream. In this setup, clients simply need to embed the Clevercast player and send their broadcast.
Effortless and Affordable
Clevercast's platform features a robust multilingual video player that integrates seamlessly into any website or platform. It also supports adaptive bitrate streaming for global audiences and offers redundant setups to ensure optimal video delivery.
“Our AI technology is revolutionizing live streaming by making multilingual content accessible to audiences around the globe,” said Bruno Ketelbueters, CTO of Clevercast. “With unparalleled accuracy and a seamless user experience, Clevercast is redefining industry standards. Our technology enables audio dubbing and closed captions for live streams that are indistinguishable from Video on Demand. By surpassing the quality of human interpretation and subtitling with little to no human intervention, event organizers can realize significant cost savings.”
About Clevercast
Clevercast is a leading provider of solutions for multilingual live streaming and closed captioning. Their innovative SaaS technology enables businesses and organizations to connect with global audiences through HD video that is accessible to everyone. For more info, see https://www.clevercast.com/.
Contact
ClevercastContact
Bruno Ketelbueters
+32486316962
https://www.clevercast.com/
Bruno Ketelbueters
+32486316962
https://www.clevercast.com/
Categories