Blu Opportunity Announces Opening of Loan Pipeline
Offering affordable, no-hidden-fee residential solar financing, Blu Opportunity, a pioneering fintech company, has announced that it has originated the first loans as part of their new initiative to provide transparent, affordable financing to solar contractors.
Scottsdale, AZ, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blu Banyan, which offers the award-winning SolarSuccess business management software to solar installers, created Blu Opportunity. "After seeing the difficulties many of our solar installers were having obtaining consumer financing for their clients, we decided to disrupt the existing solar market by creating an innovative lending platform with no hidden fees, competitive rates and clarity for homeowners," says Jan Rippingale, Blu Banyan’s co-founder and CEO. "Our goal is to help solar installers deploy more solar faster and contribute to a greener, more sustainable world.”
The crowd-funded Blu Opportunity offers competitive interest rates and eliminates origination and dealer fees, which can increase a homeowners’ solar project’s cost by up to 42%, meaning that solar investments will yield a return much sooner. Loan processing, origination and servicing are all integrated with Blu Banyan’s SolarSuccess platform, simplifying and expediting the payment process. This means that solar installers receive payments directly and within 10 days of origination.
Concord Servicing, a leading loan servicing provider for residential solar companies, has been selected to service Blu Opportunity’s loan portfolio, ensuring professional and consumer-friendly payment servicing. “It's a privilege to support a company that not only prioritizes environmental stewardship but also strives to make going green economically viable,” says Tom Myers, vice president of Partnership and Brand at Concord Servicing. “Because Concord was selected as Blu Opportunity’s loan servicer, solar installers are assured their loans will perform at the highest possible levels, meaning they will have a lower cost of capitol.”
“We know that solar installers face many challenges growing their businesses in this era of high interest rates,” Rippingale says. “With more than 4,500 solar projects in the pipeline for the remainder of 2024, there is an acute need for this initiative so we are thrilled to have put it in motion.”
About Blu Opportunity
Blu Opportunity, a pioneering FinTech company, is majority owned by Blu Banyan, a company that works with the US Department of Energy’s Orange Button Initiative to help with the digital transformation of the solar industry to reduce market inefficiencies and lower costs for consumers. Blu Banyan’s award-winning SolarSuccess business-management software is used by more than 60 of the fastest growing solar installers in the United States. Blu Opportunity’s integration with the SolarSuccess platform allows for automated payment processing, simplifying and expediting the payment process. For more information, visit https://bluopportunity.com.
About Concord Servicing
For more than three decades, Concord Servicing has delivered award-winning loan servicing and financial technology with unparalleled performance. As a leading full-scope payment solutions provider in the vacation ownership, residential solar, energy services, and home improvement industries, Concord has more than 3 million active accounts and manages $16 billion in assets. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico. To learn more about Concord's compliant and flexible portfolio servicing solutions, visit www.concordservicing.com.
