Conversations in Color Reveals Newly Appointed Board Members Showcasing Diverse Skills and Leadership Nationwide
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conversations in Color is thrilled to announce its newly appointed Board members, a talented group of professionals located in various cities throughout the United States. This diverse and dynamic blend of expertise and leadership is set to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to advance the organization's mission of fostering community spaces that encourage conversations and uplift Black voices.
“We’re excited to bring in our board who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Conversations in Color Founder and President Lana Reid. “Our recruitment process was thorough, aiming to ensure that both the board and leadership reflect a broad range of experts from different sectors.”
Black communities nationwide grapple with numerous challenges including racial inequity, homeownership barriers, job security issues, healthcare access, food scarcity, educational disparities, mass incarceration among others. Conversations in Color strives to cultivate environments that foster relationships and facilitate discussions within Black communities where not only solutions can emerge but also a sense of unity and emotional support can flourish.
In their capacities as Board members, they will work collaboratively to steer the strategic vision of Conversations in Color. Their collective vision will help position the organization as a leader in promoting dialogues that empower the Black community. This teamwork is essential as they shape future initiatives and enable the organization to achieve its mission of creating community-building spaces that inspire discussions and elevate Black voices.
To learn more about the Conversations in Color’s board and read member bios, click https://conversationsincolor.org/our-board.
Lana Reid
424-218-6463
https://conversationsincolor.org
Lana Reid
424-218-6463
https://conversationsincolor.org
