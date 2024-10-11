Author Paul Pisces Returns to His Colchester Hometown to Die
Colchester, United Kingdom, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Pisces - the controversial author of "Desperately Seeking Sobriety" - has returned to his Colchester hometown after more than 20 years in Zurich, Switzerland.
"I am now 65 and have returned to Colchester to be near my family as I move into the last stage of my life," says Paul.
Paul, who attended Colchester Royal Grammar School for 7 years, is best known for his honest writing on addiction, obesity and cancer.
"I drank alcoholically for 30 years before spending my 50th birthday in rehab at the Priory in Chelmsford. I have been sober 15 years but am now suffering from prostate cancer," laments Paul.
His latest book "Is There a God or Not" is an investigation into the nature of God and is described as "A Short Guide to Life, the Universe and Everything."
"I may be dying but God is with me and I have no fear!" declares Paul.
All Paul Pisces books are available on Amazon.
"I am now 65 and have returned to Colchester to be near my family as I move into the last stage of my life," says Paul.
Paul, who attended Colchester Royal Grammar School for 7 years, is best known for his honest writing on addiction, obesity and cancer.
"I drank alcoholically for 30 years before spending my 50th birthday in rehab at the Priory in Chelmsford. I have been sober 15 years but am now suffering from prostate cancer," laments Paul.
His latest book "Is There a God or Not" is an investigation into the nature of God and is described as "A Short Guide to Life, the Universe and Everything."
"I may be dying but God is with me and I have no fear!" declares Paul.
All Paul Pisces books are available on Amazon.
Contact
Paul PiscesContact
07955407751
https://paulpisces.com
07955407751
https://paulpisces.com
Categories