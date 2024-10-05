Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inaugurates Acharya Chanakya Kaushal Vikas Kendra at Kalwan Nashik
Acharya Chanakya Kaushal Vikas Kendra, launched by Kalwan Education Institute with the Government's Skill Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, aims to offer job-focused education to rural students. The inauguration at Hari Om Lawns featured CE Shreekant Patil, a key figure in India's Startup ecosystem, highlighting its potential to empower rural youth.
Nashik, India, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Acharya Chanakya Kaushal Vikas Kendra, initiated by the Kalavan Education Institute in collaboration with the Government's Skill Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, is set to provide employment-oriented education to rural students. The inauguration ceremony at Hari Om Lawns saw prominent entrepreneur CE Shreekant Patil, known for his contributions to India's Start Up ecosystem, emphasizing the transformative impact of such initiatives on the youth in rural areas on 20th September 2024 at 11.00 AM.
Speaking at the event, CE Shreekant Patil underscored the critical role played by skill development centers in reducing unemployment rates and nurturing a generation of self-reliant individuals. Mayor Kautik Pagar, alongside entrepreneurs Babylal Sancheti, Hemant Borse, Bhushan Pagar, Prashant Joshi and esteemed dignitaries from the education sector were present to mark this significant occasion.
Mr. Raosaheb Shinde, chairman of Kalwan Education, highlighted the necessity of integrating skill development programs into the traditional education system to foster entrepreneurship and create new opportunities in the industrial landscape. Deepak Handore, among others, shared insights and guidance to support the vision of empowering rural youth through skill enhancement initiatives.
Adding to the momentum of skill development initiatives, on the 20 of September, 2024, from 11 AM to 1.30 PM, Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated online 1000 skill centers in Maharashtra. This milestone event underscores the government's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce and leveraging technology to offer accessible education opportunities across the state. Such concerted efforts are poised to revolutionize the employment landscape and empower individuals to thrive in a competitive economy.
