Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inaugurates Acharya Chanakya Kaushal Vikas Kendra at Kalwan Nashik

Acharya Chanakya Kaushal Vikas Kendra, launched by Kalwan Education Institute with the Government's Skill Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, aims to offer job-focused education to rural students. The inauguration at Hari Om Lawns featured CE Shreekant Patil, a key figure in India's Startup ecosystem, highlighting its potential to empower rural youth.