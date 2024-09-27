Author Darryl Johnson’s New Book, “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” is a Thrilling Tale That Explores Justice, Mystery, and Unexpected Twists in the Appalachian Mountains

Recent release “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” from Page Publishing author Darryl Johnson follows the journey of Darius Starr, a successful criminal defense attorney who, after eighteen years of practice, decides to retire and leave behind the high-stakes legal world of New York City, only for this new chapter of his life to take an unforeseen turn.