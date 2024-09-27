Author Darryl Johnson’s New Book, “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” is a Thrilling Tale That Explores Justice, Mystery, and Unexpected Twists in the Appalachian Mountains
Recent release “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” from Page Publishing author Darryl Johnson follows the journey of Darius Starr, a successful criminal defense attorney who, after eighteen years of practice, decides to retire and leave behind the high-stakes legal world of New York City, only for this new chapter of his life to take an unforeseen turn.
Allentown, PA, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Darryl Johnson, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “My Family: Who Is Really Who?”: a riveting story that delves into the life of Darius Starr, a seasoned criminal defense attorney from Brooklyn whose retirement leads him to unexpected adventures and profound revelations in the heart of West Virginia.
“My Family: Who Is Really Who?” introduces readers to Darius Starr, a prominent criminal defense attorney who, disillusioned by his career, opts for retirement at the age of forty-four. Darius’s journey takes a dramatic turn when he becomes involved in the case of Mark Dundee, a man from Charleston whose life is marred by a tragic and violent event.
Mark Dundee, entangled in a Russian mail-order bride scheme, finds himself accused of his bride’s murder on their wedding night. Unable to afford Darius’s services, Mark offers his 100-acre family land as collateral. Darius successfully clears Mark’s name by uncovering that a jealous Russian immigrant committed the crime. However, Mark’s brief taste of freedom ends abruptly when he is killed by the same man responsible for his bride’s death. Two years later, Darius claims the land that Mark left behind, seeking a fresh start away from the hustle of Brooklyn.
“Darius had been thinking for a long while to pack up and leave the rat race of New York City and to make his way in a new environment, and what better place than the land in the hills and mountains of West Virginia,” writes Johnson. “This was to be a new beginning, a new chapter in his somewhat chaotic life; unbeknownst to Darius, he was about to embark on a journey that would cause him to have relations he never would have expected or imagined.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Johnson’s enthralling tale combines suspense, emotional depth, and rich character development to deliver a thrilling page turner that will keep readers spellbound right up until the very end. Expertly paced and character-driven, “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” will challenge readers to consider how one’s past shapes their future and how the search for meaning often leads one to the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Family: Who Is Really Who?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
