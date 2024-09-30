Major Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Fresh Components, Subscription Model, New Licensing Options, and Other Enhancements
Devart rolled out the major SSIS Data Flow Components release with many updates.
Prague, Czech Republic, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released SSIS Data Flow Components with major enhancements.
In this release, Devart rolled out three new SQL Server Integration Services Data Flow Components:
- SSIS Data Flow Components for Zendesk;
- SSIS Data Flow Components for SurveyMonkey;
- SSIS Data Flow Components for Shopify;
The list of the enhancements:
- A new subscription-based licensing model is available for all SSIS Data Flow Components.
- New licensing types: Developer, Server, and Site are available now.
- Support for SSIS Projects 2022 in both Visual Studio 2022 and Visual Studio 2022 Preview.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/meet-ssis-data-flow-components-major-release-fresh-components-subscription-model-new-licensing-options-and-other-enhancements.html
Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
