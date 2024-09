Author Denise Reese’s New Book, "Act of Love," is a Faith-Based Read That Unveils the Transformative Power of Love Through Divine Insight and Practical Wisdom

New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Denise Reese, who enjoys doing artistic work, writing, computer games, and puzzles, has completed her new book, “Act of Love”: a transformative journey into the essence of compassion, kindness, and the vibrant energy of love.“Feel the power of love,” writes Reese. “Love is like a spectrum of light, a rainbow in the sky bursting out in a ray of colors and a radiation of energy that travels and spread out as it goes. This book will tell of God’s love for everyone and how He wants us to love each other the way He loves us. To feel the power of love, show it, carry it. Share love for others by being someone’s spectrum of light by caring and being kind.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Denise Reese’s new book is a powerful testament to the idea that love, in its truest form, is both a gift and a responsibility. Reese’s eloquent writing and profound insights encourage readers to embrace the energy of love, making it an integral part of their lives and interactions. Heartfelt and engaging, “Act of Love” is set to inspire and uplift readers, offering a fresh perspective on how divine love can transform one’s life and the lives of those around them.Readers can purchase “Act of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.