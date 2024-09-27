Author Denise Reese’s New Book, "Act of Love," is a Faith-Based Read That Unveils the Transformative Power of Love Through Divine Insight and Practical Wisdom

Recent release “Act of Love” from Covenant Books author Denise Reese delves into the profound power of divine love, drawing parallels between love and the spectrum of light. Through heartfelt reflections and spiritual guidance, Reese explores how God’s love illuminates our lives and encourages us to extend that love to others.