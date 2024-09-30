Author Grady Peters’s New Book, "Unseen Danger," is a Heartfelt Tale of an Eagle Who Tries to Warn His Friends and Their Peaceful Valley of Impending Doom
Recent release “Unseen Danger” from Covenant Books author Grady Peters is a captivating tale that tells the story of a watchful eagle who guards a serene valley and its inhabitants from impending threats. Through this poignant narrative, Peters explores themes of trust, foresight, and the challenge of convincing others of unseen perils.
Richardson, TX, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grady Peters, an army veteran, an electronic engineering technician, and an IT network administrator as well as a husband of thirty-three years, has completed his new book, “Unseen Danger”: an engaging story that invites young readers into a peaceful valley, where a vigilant eagle who watches over his community must warn them of an approaching storm.
“The story is about an eagle who keeps watch over a lovely and peaceful valley, filled with beautiful creatures,” writes Peters. “He is always concerned for all the animals and only wants them to be safe and protected. When he sees danger approaching, he is troubled and warns his friends. He is a little disappointed that his friends did not believe his warning message because they could not see it with their own eyes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grady Peters’s new book delves into the importance of heeding warnings, the challenges of convincing others of unseen threats, and the power of trust and vigilance. With a valuable message and vibrant illustrations to help bring Peters’s story to life, “Unseen Danger” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, encouraging them to trust their instincts, value the warnings of others, and remain vigilant in the face of potential threats.
Readers can purchase “Unseen Danger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The story is about an eagle who keeps watch over a lovely and peaceful valley, filled with beautiful creatures,” writes Peters. “He is always concerned for all the animals and only wants them to be safe and protected. When he sees danger approaching, he is troubled and warns his friends. He is a little disappointed that his friends did not believe his warning message because they could not see it with their own eyes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grady Peters’s new book delves into the importance of heeding warnings, the challenges of convincing others of unseen threats, and the power of trust and vigilance. With a valuable message and vibrant illustrations to help bring Peters’s story to life, “Unseen Danger” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, encouraging them to trust their instincts, value the warnings of others, and remain vigilant in the face of potential threats.
Readers can purchase “Unseen Danger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories