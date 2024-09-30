Author Grady Peters’s New Book, "Unseen Danger," is a Heartfelt Tale of an Eagle Who Tries to Warn His Friends and Their Peaceful Valley of Impending Doom

Recent release “Unseen Danger” from Covenant Books author Grady Peters is a captivating tale that tells the story of a watchful eagle who guards a serene valley and its inhabitants from impending threats. Through this poignant narrative, Peters explores themes of trust, foresight, and the challenge of convincing others of unseen perils.