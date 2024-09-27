Author Conny Connors’s New Book, "Once Upon a Doomed Trip," is a Jaw-Dropping True Crime Travel Book About an Unforgettable Trip to Brazil
Recent release “Once Upon a Doomed Trip” from Newman Springs Publishing author Conny Connors chronicles the astonishing true story of a group trip to Brazil gone terribly wrong, sharing important lessons readers need to heed for future travels.
New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conny Connors has completed her new book, “Once Upon a Doomed Trip”: a chilling book that invites readers to join the author on her unforgettably awful trip to Brazil.
From a runaway tour guide to a conniving lawyer, the author details her experience in the hope that readers can learn from her mistakes.
Connors writes, “Since traveling and uniting people are two of my numerous passions, I tended to arrange group cruises every few years. Although travel agents don’t necessarily accompany their groups, I always joined my arranged trips simply because in the event any unforeseen issues occurred, I’d be right there to patch up the situation no matter the cost or any other issues. So, in addition to being the agent, I was the trip’s leader as well.”
She continues, “Note: this role is not to be confused with that of a tour guide. The task of actually guiding tours providing sightseeing and regional knowledge falls upon the local guides.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Conny Connors’s work shares how her dream trip spiraled into a nightmare.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Once Upon a Doomed Trip" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
