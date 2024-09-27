Author D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s New Book, "Timotheus - The Most Faithful," Explores Early Christian Origins Through the Life of the New Testament Figure Timothy

Recent release “Timotheus - The Most Faithful” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. Larry Gregg, Sr. continues the story of Timothy, the esteemed New Testament figure, and brings to life his trials and triumphs as he navigates early Christian challenges, doctrinal debates, and the rise of competing philosophies in the first century CE.