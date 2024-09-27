Author D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s New Book, "Timotheus - The Most Faithful," Explores Early Christian Origins Through the Life of the New Testament Figure Timothy
Recent release “Timotheus - The Most Faithful” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. Larry Gregg, Sr. continues the story of Timothy, the esteemed New Testament figure, and brings to life his trials and triumphs as he navigates early Christian challenges, doctrinal debates, and the rise of competing philosophies in the first century CE.
Rutherfordton, NC, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. Larry Gregg, Sr., a retired Christian minister and university and divinity school professor who holds a doctorate in the areas of Christian theology, patristics, and New Testament studies, has completed his new book, “Timotheus - The Most Faithful”: a gripping sequel that delves into the life and leadership of Timothy, a key figure in early Christianity, to explore the complexities and trials he faced as he shepherds the Christian community in Ephesus during a period of profound historical and theological upheaval.
“Timotheus—The Most Faithful,” a novel of Early Christian origins, continues the story of the author’s “Timotheus—Dearly Beloved Son.” In this sequel, author D. Larry Gregg, Sr. imagines the career of the mature New Testament personality, Timothy, as he leads the Christian community at Ephesus through the stresses of the First Jewish War against Rome, the persecutions under Nero, the rise of conflicting interpretations of the person and work of Jesus of Nazareth, the development of early Christian literature, the clarification of Christian doctrines, and competition with alternative theological/philosophical movements of the second half of the first century CE. This work enables readers to see New Testament and Early Christian personalities as real, flesh-and-blood persons with griefs, joys, hardships, dashed hopes, and triumphant victories.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s enlightening tale aims to humanize the New Testament and Early Christian figures in order for readers to gain insight into the formative years of Christianity and the enduring challenges that shaped its evolution. By connecting the past with contemporary experiences of faith and struggle, “Timotheus - The Most Faithful” stands out for its meticulous historical research and its ability to bring ancient figures to life with emotional depth and authenticity.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Timotheus - The Most Faithful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
