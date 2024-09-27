Shanique Lindsay’s New Book, "Never Settle for Being a Mistress," is a Compelling Memoir That Offers Candid Reflections on Infidelity & the True Cost of Being a Mistress
Bronx, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shanique Lindsay, who holds a degree in office administration and hosts a YouTube channel titled Inspirational Shanique, has completed her most recent book, “Never Settle for Being a Mistress”: a poignant autobiographical account that draws on the author’s personal experiences to address the complex realities of infidelity.
“The purpose of the book is to share my experience of when I was a mistress,” writes Shanique. “I want women and men to realize that marriage is a union. Polygamy consists of marriage with more than one spouse. Infidelity is wrong. People have to be honest. I have guilt. I am not proud that I played a part in a divorce. I hope this book provides insights into the effects of infidelity. TV and movies glorify being a mistress, but married men or women rarely leave their spouses for the person they are cheating with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shanique Lindsay’s book serves as a cautionary tale and a call for greater honesty and commitment in relationships, all while encouraging readers to avoid the pitfalls of infidelity and to seek out authentic, respectful connections. Emotionally stirring and raw, “Never Settle for Being a Mistress” offers a valuable perspective for anyone navigating the complexities of romantic relationships and seeking to understand the true cost of being involved in an affair.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Never Settle for Being a Mistress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The purpose of the book is to share my experience of when I was a mistress,” writes Shanique. “I want women and men to realize that marriage is a union. Polygamy consists of marriage with more than one spouse. Infidelity is wrong. People have to be honest. I have guilt. I am not proud that I played a part in a divorce. I hope this book provides insights into the effects of infidelity. TV and movies glorify being a mistress, but married men or women rarely leave their spouses for the person they are cheating with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shanique Lindsay’s book serves as a cautionary tale and a call for greater honesty and commitment in relationships, all while encouraging readers to avoid the pitfalls of infidelity and to seek out authentic, respectful connections. Emotionally stirring and raw, “Never Settle for Being a Mistress” offers a valuable perspective for anyone navigating the complexities of romantic relationships and seeking to understand the true cost of being involved in an affair.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Never Settle for Being a Mistress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories