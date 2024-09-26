William Marsh’s New Book, "The 7th Game," is a Compelling Novel That Explores a Baseball Star’s Journey from Triumph to Tragedy and, Ultimately, Redemption
Avon Lake, OH, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William Marsh has completed his most recent book, “The 7th Game”: a gripping and emotional story that follows the life of Matt Dillon, a celebrated baseball star whose world is turned upside down by a tragic accident and embarks on a poignant journey of recovery and self-discovery.
Born in Upstate New York, author William Marsh was raised by his father to be a devout Yankee fan during his younger years. After attending Thiel College in Pennsylvania, Marsh worked at General Motors for almost thirty-four years in Cleveland, Ohio, and subsequently became a Cleveland Guardians fan. The author has now lived in Cleveland for fifty-three years, and is married to his beautiful wife, Ethel, with whom he has four grown children.
“Matt Dillon is the Cleveland Indians star center fielder and one of the best baseball players in the Major Leagues,” writes Marsh. “The Indians had just won the sixth game of the World Series, tying the series at three games each.
“He is driving home thinking about baseball, tomorrow’s deciding seventh game, and baseball history when his car is hit by the driver of another vehicle. When he woke up in the hospital after his first surgery, he is informed by his doctor that he will probably walk again, but his days of playing baseball are over. His ankle had been severely crushed.
“He is devastated, and he has lost God, his zest for life, and the game he loved with all his heart. This is the story about the next two years of his life as he attempts to recover with the help of a childhood friend and one abused little girl. He was totally lost. Would he find himself again?”
Published by Fulton Books, William Marsh’s book will take readers on a powerful journey as they follow along on Matt’s tumultuous path full of emotional struggles and moments of profound reflection to find meaning and purpose beyond the baseball field. Expertly paced and character-driven, Marsh weaves a compelling exploration of resilience, faith, and the lasting endurance of the human spirit, capturing the essence of how personal tragedy can lead to unexpected growth and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The 7th Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
