LB Mac’s New Book "Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia" Transports Readers to the Enchanted Land of Fresia, Where Ten Magical Dragon Stones Hold the Key to Untold Power
New York, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LB Mac, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English creative writing from the University of Maine, Orono, has completed her most recent book, “Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia”: a mesmerizing fantasy novel set in the mighty land of Fresia that follows five extraordinary women whose lives intertwine amidst ancient legends, political intrigue, and dark forces as they fight to save their land from impending doom.
“Ten magical dragon stones of legend lie waiting to be found, eager to reveal their power to their next host as an ancient foe also calls to Annest, Queen of Fresia, from the depths of her home, Castle Belliword,” writes Mac. “This foe too searches for the stones. The Land of Fresia, the greatest stronghold of the west, is protected by the fearsome troopers, female Fresian knights feared by all.
“Five women of Belliword are called upon by forces greater than they could imagine to answer to the lure of these stones: the young Queen Annest, hungry for power and harboring a secret (or two); the Princess Seren, sister and diplomat for Fresia who has an undiscovered tale of their own; Lady Bevan, the strongheaded queen’s consort and general to the troopers; the beautiful Lady Edyta, who rose from nothing through sheer skill and determination to become a trooper captain; and a lowly peasant girl, Arahmé, whose past and future are unknown—even to her.
“The young Arahmé arrives bloodied and beaten on the steps of Castle Belliword after having allegedly been assaulted by her husband. She is counseled on the dangers of the world of men outside the borders of Fresia and told she must now become a Queen’s Trooper to protect herself. She is taken into the protection of the Troopers and trained to be a soldier of Fresia; however, Arahmé knows in her heart that her husband would never try to hurt her. She then endeavors to prove this fact while held within the den of the dragon.”
Published by Fulton Books, LB Mac’s book is a gripping tale of bravery, betrayal, and the quest for redemption that invites readers to immerse themselves in a world where magic and suspense abound. As Arahmé, Annest, Edyta, Bevan, and Seren become intertwined in an epic journey of ancient legend, lust, love, heartache, war, and blood, will they be able to save their lands from a dark fate, or succumb to the ancient evil’s lust for power?
Brimming with expert world-building and a colorful cast of characters, “Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the thrilling end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Ten magical dragon stones of legend lie waiting to be found, eager to reveal their power to their next host as an ancient foe also calls to Annest, Queen of Fresia, from the depths of her home, Castle Belliword,” writes Mac. “This foe too searches for the stones. The Land of Fresia, the greatest stronghold of the west, is protected by the fearsome troopers, female Fresian knights feared by all.
“Five women of Belliword are called upon by forces greater than they could imagine to answer to the lure of these stones: the young Queen Annest, hungry for power and harboring a secret (or two); the Princess Seren, sister and diplomat for Fresia who has an undiscovered tale of their own; Lady Bevan, the strongheaded queen’s consort and general to the troopers; the beautiful Lady Edyta, who rose from nothing through sheer skill and determination to become a trooper captain; and a lowly peasant girl, Arahmé, whose past and future are unknown—even to her.
“The young Arahmé arrives bloodied and beaten on the steps of Castle Belliword after having allegedly been assaulted by her husband. She is counseled on the dangers of the world of men outside the borders of Fresia and told she must now become a Queen’s Trooper to protect herself. She is taken into the protection of the Troopers and trained to be a soldier of Fresia; however, Arahmé knows in her heart that her husband would never try to hurt her. She then endeavors to prove this fact while held within the den of the dragon.”
Published by Fulton Books, LB Mac’s book is a gripping tale of bravery, betrayal, and the quest for redemption that invites readers to immerse themselves in a world where magic and suspense abound. As Arahmé, Annest, Edyta, Bevan, and Seren become intertwined in an epic journey of ancient legend, lust, love, heartache, war, and blood, will they be able to save their lands from a dark fate, or succumb to the ancient evil’s lust for power?
Brimming with expert world-building and a colorful cast of characters, “Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the thrilling end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Servant Stoneguard: Queens of Fresia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories