G.P. Kilpatrick’s New Book, "The Final Few," Follows a Small Community That Must Learn to Survive After an Asteroid Impact Nearly Wipes Out All of Humanity
Lincoln, NE, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author G.P. Kilpatrick, a retired attorney living in the middle of the USA with forty years of experience working for and with a state legislature, has completed his most recent book, “The Final Few”: a compelling novel that delves into a post-apocalyptic world where survival is a daily struggle, and hope is a rare commodity.
“The year is 2080, fifty years after a large asteroid crashed into the earth, killing 99 percent of its inhabitants and destroying the infrastructure that supported civilization,” writes Kilpatrick. “The few people that survived scratch out a meager existence hunting small animals, fishing, and gathering the few fruits and vegetables that grow wild on the new earth. This is a story that begins in a community of thirty-two living on the shore of a lake.
“After fifty years of dim semidarkness caused by the smoke, ash, and debris that has circled the earth since the disaster, the sun has reappeared, and more plants have begun to grow, raising hopes for a brighter future. But those hopes are dashed when the fish in the lake that supported them through the dark days grow scarce.
“Conflict wracks the small community as the leadership insists that they can survive where they are, while the younger generation seeks to explore and rediscover the world beyond. A political miscalculation and a clever ploy by one of the young residents results in approval of an expedition consisting of five members with vastly different skills and conflicting goals.
“The expedition is wrought with danger, discovery, and surprising plot turns. Meanwhile, death in the community left behind upsets and challenges anything they have ever known. It will take courage, intelligence, strength, cooperation, and faith for any of them to survive.”
Published by Fulton Books, G.P. Kilpatrick’s book is a gripping exploration of survival, leadership, and the indomitable human spirit that will invite readers to ponder the essence of hope and the impact individual decisions have on the collective effort to secure a better future.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Final Few” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the unforgettable conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Final Few” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
