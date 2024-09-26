Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM’s New Book, “A Practical Analysis of Sea Breeze Effects on Coastal Areas,” Offers Essential Insights for Renewable Energy and Environmental Assessment
Little Egg Harbor, NJ, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM, the owner and principal meteorologist/senior advisor for AquaWind, a consulting company that specializes in the analyses/predictions of atmospheric dynamics associated with meso- and microscale processes that impact the coastal/offshore environment, has completed his most recent book, “A Practical Analysis of Sea Breeze Effects on Coastal Areas (with Implications Associated with Renewable Energy Applications and Environmental Assessments)”: a comprehensive work that offers a practical approach to understanding the sea breeze circulation and its significant implications for coastal environments, providing invaluable guidance for professionals in related fields.
With a career spanning over five decades, author Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM began as an earth science teacher before serving as a meteorologist in the US Army. He has held key roles in environmental engineering and air quality management at organizations such as Research Cottrell, AMAX, Inc., and Jersey Central Power & Light, where he contributed to advancements in atmospheric dispersion modeling. After retiring from GPU, he worked as an adjunct professor and research scientist at Rutgers University, focusing on offshore wind resource assessments and coastal storm forecasting. Dr. Dunk holds multiple degrees from Rutgers University and has been a board-certified consulting meteorologist since 1979.
“This publication provides a practical analysis of the sea breeze circulation and how it affects the several applications associated with coastal areas,” writes Dr. Dunk. “These applications could range from recreational activities to extensive commercial endeavors. The applied information presented is based on several years of evaluating the sea breeze utilizing innovative monitoring/modeling methods and procedures. The intent of this writing is not to include rigorous equations and detailed descriptions that define the physics and dynamics of the sea breeze. The purpose of this publication is to provide relevant and applicable concepts for practitioners involved with the coastal environment. These applied concepts will therefore enable them to have a working knowledge of the sea breeze, so they can utilize this knowledge to ensure that their endeavors are efficient and cost-effective.
“As a note for interested readers, the equations and detailed descriptions that explain the physics of the sea breeze are presented in the various references provided in this publication. Furthermore, included are implications and suggestions for further research and applied studies that should enhance the understanding of the sea breeze circulation and why it has substantial effects on the coastal environment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM’s book is designed to be a practical guide for readers without meteorology backgrounds, providing relevant information without delving into the intricate physics behind sea breeze dynamics. By focusing on actionable insights, “A Practical Analysis of Sea Breeze Effects on Coastal Areas” aims to empower readers to make informed decisions, optimize their efforts, and achieve cost-effective results in coastal settings.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “A Practical Analysis of Sea Breeze Effects on Coastal Areas (with Implications Associated with Renewable Energy Applications and Environmental Assessments)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
