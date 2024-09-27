Dr. Harry Chang, Shawn Fan and Jelaine VanHelsing’s New Book, “The Bell Curve Plus,” Offers an Insightful Analysis of Cognitive Abilities & Political Division in the U.S.
Maybrook, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Dr. Harry Chang, a Taiwanese politician who has been living in the United States for over ten years, Shawn Fan, a Chinese dissident, and Jelaine VanHelsing, a Canadian author, have completed their most recent book, “The Bell Curve Plus: Intelligence and The War of Civilizations”: a groundbreaking work that offers a profound analysis of cognitive abilities, cultural dynamics, and political conflicts, providing readers with a fresh perspective on the current state of American society.
In “The Bell Curve Plus,” authors Dr. Harry Chang, Shawn Fan and Jelaine VanHelsing delve into the complexities of cognitive abilities—both IQ and wisdom—and their influence on the political and cultural landscape of the United States. Drawing from extensive research and historical analysis, the authors investigate how the cognitive characteristics of different civilizations contribute to the ongoing ideological struggle between Democrats and Republicans, arguing that American Marxism, a product of collectivist ideologies, is at odds with the principles of Western democracy, which thrives on individualism. Additionally, “The Bell Curve Plus” challenges the notion of absolute freedom of religion, presenting it as a politically flawed concept in diverse cultural settings.
“Within this book and as fervent patriots, we are going to analyze the contemporary situation in the United States and find out what has happened to this once-the-greatest country in the world,” share the authors. “We need someone like Trump who has the wisdom to save America, to make America great again, and to save all Western civilization.
“A community, a country, or a civilization is created by people and by their cognitive abilities. So in the United States and Western civilization, when the whites were dominant in Western countries, democracy worked well; both the Industrial Revolution and Scientific Revolution occurred in the Western world. It is Western civilization that brought human beings to the modern world. In almost all areas, Western countries have been the most advanced in the world, and other civilizations, simply put, are not comparable to Western civilization.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Harry Chang, Shawn Fan and Jelaine VanHelsing’s book provides readers with a compelling examination of how intelligence and cultural heritage shape political ideologies and societal structures and is sure to stimulate discussion and offer valuable perspectives on contemporary issues amongst readers of differing backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “The Bell Curve Plus: Intelligence and The War of Civilizations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
