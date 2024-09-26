Alicia Lords’s New Book, "Throne of Fire and Fate," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale of a Kidnapped Princess Who Must Arise to Her Destiny Before It is Too Late
Kent, WA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alicia Lords, who was raised in a small town in Utah and currently resides in Washington state, has completed her most recent book, “Throne of Fire and Fate”: a riveting story that transports readers to a richly imagined world where a princess’s life is shattered and rebuilt in unexpected ways that will cause her to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery.
“One fateful night, Elisota, the princess of a kingdom, had everything she had known ripped away from her,” writes Lords. “Her bodyguard, Nilas, took Elisota and a relic from within the castle walls and escaped. Believing this relic could help them reclaim the throne, they began their journey—a journey that opened up Elisota’s view of the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Lords’s book is a powerful story of loss and rediscovery that will capture audiences as they explore Elisota’s journey from a sheltered princess to a determined leader. Expertly paced and brimming with exceptional world-building, “Throne of Fire and Fate” is a suspense fueled and emotional narrative that is sure to delight fans of fantasy fiction and newcomers alike, offering a fresh and engaging take on classic themes of adventure and heroism.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Throne of Fire and Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
