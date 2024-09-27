Peter Boice’s Newly Released "Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2" is an Uplifting Collection of Inspired Writings
“Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Boice is an inspiring collection of faith-based writings, drawing on multiple Christian traditions to encourage deeper spiritual reflection, surrender, and connection with Jesus through the Holy Spirit.
Erie, PA, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2,” a deeply spiritual collection of inspired writings meant to guide readers in their daily faith journey, is the creation of published author, Peter Boice.
Boice shares, “These writings are all different from any previous ones. The source of these writings comes from Episcopalian, Pentecostal, and Catholic faiths. It was in a Life in the Spirit It was in a Life in the Spirit Seminar that it all came together. Since then I have written as a charismatic catholic. Jesus is the center of my writings and life. In the Holy Spirit we find our calling. In the majesty of God we find out faith, Jesus. The inspired writings have a compelling fashion. One sold out to Jesus, is the theme. Each day is a new surrender. Each page is the Holy Spirit discernment. The book is to awaken faith through the Holy Spirit, to Jesus and the Tribute God. Available is audiotape, suitable for meditation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Boice’s new book provides a unique, spiritually rich resource for Christians seeking deeper daily devotion through the power of the Holy Spirit and the message of surrender to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boice shares, “These writings are all different from any previous ones. The source of these writings comes from Episcopalian, Pentecostal, and Catholic faiths. It was in a Life in the Spirit It was in a Life in the Spirit Seminar that it all came together. Since then I have written as a charismatic catholic. Jesus is the center of my writings and life. In the Holy Spirit we find our calling. In the majesty of God we find out faith, Jesus. The inspired writings have a compelling fashion. One sold out to Jesus, is the theme. Each day is a new surrender. Each page is the Holy Spirit discernment. The book is to awaken faith through the Holy Spirit, to Jesus and the Tribute God. Available is audiotape, suitable for meditation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Boice’s new book provides a unique, spiritually rich resource for Christians seeking deeper daily devotion through the power of the Holy Spirit and the message of surrender to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories