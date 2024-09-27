Annell James’s Newly Released "Engaging Millennials in Missions" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Effectively Engaging Upcoming Generations
“Engaging Millennials in Missions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annell James is a comprehensive exploration of strategies to involve millennials in church missions, focusing on their unique characteristics and technological learning preferences.
Houston, TX, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Engaging Millennials in Missions”: a thoughtful and insightful examination of how to effectively involve younger generations in church missions. “Engaging Millennials in Missions” is the creation of published author, Annell James. Annell is a teacher and enjoys spending time with her husband, Dr. Stanley James, her children and grandchildren. In 2016, she earned her bachelor’s degree (BS) in biblical studies / Christian education from the College of Biblical Studies, graduating summa cum laude. In 2019, she received her master’s degree in theology (MDiv) from Liberty University with high honors, which led to the 2022 conferral of her doctor of ministry degree (DMin) in biblical studies with highest honors.
James shares, “The millennial members of the church have shown a lack of interest in participating in the local church’s mission ministry. This lack of interest has caused the missions department and the church concern because fulfilling the mission of God is the mission of the church. The mission statement of the church is the focus of the ministry programs. Suppose the mission department creates a missions training program designed to focus on a technological learning style in which millennials thrive. Could it attract, involve, and engage millennials in future mission trips while educating them? It is this question that the research seeks to answer. Arriving at the answer is achieved by posing questions to millennials at the church via interviews and a focus group and searching books for authorial insight into their characteristics. This research will determine if conflicts within the church influenced the millennial’s decision to participate. The findings from this research will be instrumental in informing and assisting churches in identifying potential problems and solutions relative to a generational group within the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annell James’s new book offers a practical guide for church leaders and mission departments looking to bridge the generational gap and engage millennials in meaningful mission work.
Consumers can purchase “Engaging Millennials in Missions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Engaging Millennials in Missions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
