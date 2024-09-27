Jynean Chandler’s Newly Released “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” is a Gripping and Intense Exploration of Faith During Tribulation

“The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jynean Chandler is a compelling and dramatic continuation of Chandler’s previous work, delving into the themes of faith, perseverance, and the trials faced during the Tribulation.