Jynean Chandler’s Newly Released “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” is a Gripping and Intense Exploration of Faith During Tribulation
“The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jynean Chandler is a compelling and dramatic continuation of Chandler’s previous work, delving into the themes of faith, perseverance, and the trials faced during the Tribulation.
Detroit, MI, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late”: a powerful and emotionally charged narrative that picks up where the first book left off, exploring the harrowing experiences of believers during the end times. “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” is the creation of published author, Jynean Chandler, who graduated from Mumford High School (Detroit, Michigan) in 1969 and later from Sawyer School of Business (Centerline, Michigan) in 1974, earning a degree in Steno-Prep. In 2000, she graduated from Logo’s Christian College and Graduate Schools (Detroit, Michigan), earning a double major, obtaining her associate’s and bachelor’s degree in Christian Counseling and Christian Education. In 2010, she graduated from Liberty University (Lynchburg, Virginia) earning a master’s degree in Theological Studies. In 2012, she attended Next Dimension University (Rancho Cucamonga, California), where she earned two degrees: Doctorate of Ministry (DMin) and later her Doctorate of Theology (ThD) in 2013.
Chandler shares, “The Beginning of Sorrows is a sequel to the book Too Late by Jynean E. Chandler. It picks up where the first book left off, where a young lady named Debbie Wiley has just witnessed the martyrdom of a teenage girl named Stacie Wilson and her family. They were all led to the gallows and hung because they refused to denounce their faith in Jesus Christ and take the mark of the antichrist.
“As they were being led up the steps to the gallows, Debbie noticed that Stacie and her family all had a glow on their faces and were actually smiling; it was as if the presence of the Holy Spirit was walking right beside them. They all were strangely gazing up toward the sky as the guards placed the nooses around their necks. None of them spoke a word but kept their eyes looking upward to the sky. Debbie watched tearfully from a distance with the other guards from the deprogramming camp and wondered what they were looking at. What vision was God showing them? she thought.
“After each one of them had nooses placed around their neck, one of the guards pulled the lever, and the platform shifted backward, and the stools they were standing on moved backward, leaving Stacie and her family dangling in the air, being held up only by the ropes around their necks. Debbie was so distraught that tears began to flow from her eyes as she watched these brave people die in horror. Suddenly, at that very moment, God revealed to Debbie that those brave people had been given a glimpse of heaven right before they died. That is why they kept gazing up into the sky.
“Previously, the teenage girl Stacie had been secretly keeping a journal, documenting all of the things that were taking place during the Tribulation right after she missed the Rapture and while a prisoner at the deprogramming camp. Just before she was led to the gallows, she discretely slipped her journal to Debbie, hinting that she wanted her to continue documenting these events in her journal. Debbie took the journal and quickly slipped it into her pants pocket, hoping that the other guards didn’t see the transaction and turn her in as a traitor.
“Witnessing this event renewed her faith, and she realized that this was going to be her new assignment to God. She was determined to encourage those Christians who will be brought to the deprogramming camp to keep the faith and stand strong, even if they had to face death.
“What will be Debbie’s fate? Will she be able to carry out this mission? What adventures will she face?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jynean Chandler’s new book is an enthralling continuation of a story that challenges readers to consider the strength of their faith in the face of unimaginable trials.
Consumers can purchase “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chandler shares, “The Beginning of Sorrows is a sequel to the book Too Late by Jynean E. Chandler. It picks up where the first book left off, where a young lady named Debbie Wiley has just witnessed the martyrdom of a teenage girl named Stacie Wilson and her family. They were all led to the gallows and hung because they refused to denounce their faith in Jesus Christ and take the mark of the antichrist.
“As they were being led up the steps to the gallows, Debbie noticed that Stacie and her family all had a glow on their faces and were actually smiling; it was as if the presence of the Holy Spirit was walking right beside them. They all were strangely gazing up toward the sky as the guards placed the nooses around their necks. None of them spoke a word but kept their eyes looking upward to the sky. Debbie watched tearfully from a distance with the other guards from the deprogramming camp and wondered what they were looking at. What vision was God showing them? she thought.
“After each one of them had nooses placed around their neck, one of the guards pulled the lever, and the platform shifted backward, and the stools they were standing on moved backward, leaving Stacie and her family dangling in the air, being held up only by the ropes around their necks. Debbie was so distraught that tears began to flow from her eyes as she watched these brave people die in horror. Suddenly, at that very moment, God revealed to Debbie that those brave people had been given a glimpse of heaven right before they died. That is why they kept gazing up into the sky.
“Previously, the teenage girl Stacie had been secretly keeping a journal, documenting all of the things that were taking place during the Tribulation right after she missed the Rapture and while a prisoner at the deprogramming camp. Just before she was led to the gallows, she discretely slipped her journal to Debbie, hinting that she wanted her to continue documenting these events in her journal. Debbie took the journal and quickly slipped it into her pants pocket, hoping that the other guards didn’t see the transaction and turn her in as a traitor.
“Witnessing this event renewed her faith, and she realized that this was going to be her new assignment to God. She was determined to encourage those Christians who will be brought to the deprogramming camp to keep the faith and stand strong, even if they had to face death.
“What will be Debbie’s fate? Will she be able to carry out this mission? What adventures will she face?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jynean Chandler’s new book is an enthralling continuation of a story that challenges readers to consider the strength of their faith in the face of unimaginable trials.
Consumers can purchase “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Beginning of Sorrows: Sequel to the Book Too Late,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories