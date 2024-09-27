Josie Gwen Williams’s Newly Released “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” is a Thought-Provoking and Passionate Exploration of Life and Choices

“Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josie Gwen Williams is a compelling and heartfelt examination of the moral and emotional complexities surrounding abortion, offering insights into the sanctity of life and the impact of choices on individuals and families.