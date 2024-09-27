Josie Gwen Williams’s Newly Released “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” is a Thought-Provoking and Passionate Exploration of Life and Choices
“Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josie Gwen Williams is a compelling and heartfelt examination of the moral and emotional complexities surrounding abortion, offering insights into the sanctity of life and the impact of choices on individuals and families.
New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby”: a deeply reflective and informative work that delves into the serious implications of abortion, emphasizing the value of life and the far-reaching effects on all involved. “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” is the creation of published author, Josie Gwen Williams, who enjoys living in the countryside of East Texas with her husband of forty-nine years, Fredie Joe Williams Sr. Gwen and Fredie are blessed with three sons. Their sons and daughters-in-law have blessed them with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gwen’s husband is a veteran of the Vietnam era and an ordained minister. When Gwen is not writing, she and her husband work in the ministry together. Gwen tries to live by her favorite scripture, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).
Williams shares, “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby shows how serious abortions are. They not only take the life of a baby but also affect the life of the woman having the abortion, the family of both parents and other people around her. An abortion not only stops a heartbeat, which starts by the second month of pregnancy, but can also possibly affect the woman for the rest of her life.
“Thoughts and Perils of a Baby shows there are other alternatives to abortion like adoption. I believe and show the unborn has a right to life just like we do. I use scripture and research to prove this fact. The unborn (baby) is not part of the mother’s body. In some cases, the baby can have a different blood type than the mother. We are all human beings and have a right to live.
“In Thoughts and Perils of a Baby, I list the types of abortions and how they can affect the woman having the abortion. I list ways that some people have to use like artificial means to survive to no fault of their own. This is to show everyone has a right to life.
“Read this book and then come away with your own opinion. Is the unborn a baby or not?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josie Gwen Williams’s new book is a powerful and insightful exploration of the sanctity of life, urging readers to consider the profound impact of their choices.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts and Perils of a Baby,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
